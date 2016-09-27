AGC Junior Golf Academy finishes summer program

The Alexandria Golf Club’s Junior Golf Academy held its end of the year event on Aug. 25-26 after a nine-week program this summer.

“The weather was great and the junior golfers had fun learning the game and improving on their skills,” director of instruction Lisa Grimes said. “The rookies and champs (ages 5-10) enjoyed hitting golf balls at the 20-foot Golf-Zilla and the pink hippo, which were provided by the Minnesota PGA. We also enjoyed a challenging putting competition on our goofy golf course.”

The Pros division, ages 11-15, competed in a scramble event as well as a putting competition.

First-place winners were Evan Lattimer, Wyatt Cavers, Jace Blenker and Joel Brault, while runners-up included Asacia Halbe, Grant Rebrovich and Ethan Peterson. Ben Koep, Logan Croonquist, Mason Stennes and Charlie Hanson each finished third.