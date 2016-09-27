Girls soccer: Knoblach's goal stands up at Cathedral

The Alexandria girls soccer team got just one goal on Monday night, but that's all it needed in a 1-0 win over St. Cloud Cathedral.

It was a Section 8A victory for the Cardinals (3-5-4) with Alexandria out of the North half and the Crusaders (4-6) out of the South.

The only goal in the road win for the Cardinals came in the second half when Elise Anderson made a run down the left flank and found Sydney Drew. She kept the ball moving to Tessa Knoblach, who beat one defender just enough to get the shot off and connect from 18 yards out into the left corner of the goal.

Cathedral's best chance to score came in the first half. The Crusaders got behind the defense before Alexandria's Maryn Vaagenes recovered to break up the run.

The Cardinals allowed just one shot in the second half. Emma Ziegler got the win with four total saves, while Toni Baynes took the loss after seven saves.

"Both teams are struggling a bit this year to score," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. "Cathedral did a nice job of possessing the ball, but our defense was very strong in not letting their attack develop, particularly in the second half."