Boys soccer: Cards can't find the net in loss at Cathedral

Cathedral's goal came in the 64th minute on a shot that Zach Harstad got a hand on but couldn't quite keep from reaching the net. It was part of 12 shots for the Crusaders (5-3-1), to Alexandria's (4-6-1) 14.

"I am very pleased with the way the boys played," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "They were doing a very nice job, and quite honestly the game could have gone either way. It is really nice to be playing good soccer at this time of year."

The Cardinals are trying to get over the hump and turn some of these games into wins. They have lost five of the last six contests, with a 3-3 tie mixed in there on Sept. 20. They will try to snap that skid when they go to Fergus Falls on Thursday.