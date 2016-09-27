Search
UPDATE: Fatal crash closes I-94 near Osakis

    Boys soccer: Cards can't find the net in loss at Cathedral

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:13 a.m.

    The Alexandria boys soccer team played with fellow Section 8A opponent St. Cloud Cathedral on the road on Monday before falling in a 1-0 game.

    Cathedral's goal came in the 64th minute on a shot that Zach Harstad got a hand on but couldn't quite keep from reaching the net. It was part of 12 shots for the Crusaders (5-3-1), to Alexandria's (4-6-1) 14.

    "I am very pleased with the way the boys played," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "They were doing a very nice job, and quite honestly the game could have gone either way. It is really nice to be playing good soccer at this time of year."

    The Cardinals are trying to get over the hump and turn some of these games into wins. They have lost five of the last six contests, with a 3-3 tie mixed in there on Sept. 20. They will try to snap that skid when they go to Fergus Falls on Thursday.

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
