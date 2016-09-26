The Alexandria volleyball team won one out of its four matches among several of the top programs in the state at the Eagle Invitational tournament in Apple Valley this past weekend.

The Cardinals (5-11, 3-4 Central Lakes) swept Apple Valley with a pair of 25-19 sets in the first match on Saturday morning before falling 25-15, 25-9 to the No. 1 ranked Class A team, Bethlehem Academy, in their final match of the tournament.

"(We) increased our level of performance throughout the weekend and started to find comfort in yet another new lineup," head coach Becky Schlichting said. "The girls continue a tough stretch of competition this week."

Alexandria dropped its first match of the invite to Eagan, the No. 1 team in 3A, on Friday morning (25-7, 25-13) and fell in straight sets later that night to the 10th-ranked 3A team in Lakeville North (25-13, 25-10).

Jordyn Lamb put down a team-high 16 kills over the weekend, while Kendra Hardy added 14 kills and 14 digs.

Setter Kayla Feldhake had 59 assists to go with 22 digs defensively, while Mya Lesnar contributed three aces and 11 kills. Syri Williams and McKenzie Duwenhoegger also recorded 36 digs and 19 digs, respectively.

ALEXANDRIA TOTALS — Alana Rodas — 1 kill, 8 digs; Lamb — 2 aces, 16 kills, 6 digs; Feldhake — 1 ace, 7 kills, 2 blocks, 59 assists, 22 digs; Hardy — 2 aces, 14 kills, 1 block, 14 digs; Duwenhoegger — 2 aces, 7 kills, 19 digs; Mia McGrane — 1 dig; Lesnar — 3 aces, 11 kills, 1 block, 2 digs; Williams — 1 kill, 36 digs; Tori Jereritz — 2 kills, 1 dig