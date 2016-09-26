Girls tennis: Cards sweep Apollo indoors

The Alexandria girls tennis team was brought indoors for a makeup match to Fitness Evolution in St. Cloud on Friday due to rain, but was able to complete the day with a 7-0 conference sweep over the Apollo Eagles

The Cardinals (15-3, 6-2 Central Lakes) welcomed straight-set wins across the board. Ellie Ronning, Jamie Lanoue, Kim Snell and Alli Prestby coasted in each of their singles matches, while all three doubles positions also won in two sets.

"Our girls don't play much indoor tennis, and with the subsection tournament coming up in a couple of short weeks, it was nice to get some indoor hitting in," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Our singles lineup of Ellie, Jamie, Kim and Alli surrendered just five games in the four matches. The doubles weren't far behind, as they gave up just 11 in their three matches."

Kaity Peterson and Taylor Partington won at top doubles with a pair of 6-2 sets, while Mariah Wegner and Laura Wilmesmeier (6-3, 6-1) and Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann (6-1, 6-2) also handled their respective opponents.

"I feel we have turned a corner, so to speak, and are playing much better tennis but we will find out on Tuesday as we head to Willmar to face a very tough team," Ronning said. "If the girls can beat Willmar and Rocori this week, they should at the very least end in a tie for second in the conference."

ALEXANDRIA 7, ST. CLOUD APOLLO 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — Ronning (A) def. Taryn Czech, 6-0, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Grace Middendorf, 6-0, 6-3; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Jordyn Kureger, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Ashley Grise, 6-0, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Megan Bemboom/Rachel Leen, 6-2, 6-2; No. 2 — Wegner/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Andrea Decker/Jackie Middendorf, 6-3, 6-1; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Mataya Ganley/Amber McClelland, 6-1, 6-2