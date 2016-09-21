Cross country: Two Osakis runners place in top 25 at Pierz

The Osakis cross country teams had a pair of runners place in the top 25 at the Pioneer Stampede meet at Pierz Golf Course on Monday.

"We are entering the phase of our schedule where we compete in some larger meets, such as this one, with the hopes of the increased quality of competition helping us hone our racing skills, getting us out faster and working through the race with more people to compete against," head coach Justin Dahlheimer said. "With this particular race, we had many top Class A and a few 2A schools and I was very happy to see the kids be aggressive early, leading to many personal records."

Annandale won the girls' team title with 57 points, followed by Brainerd (57) and Mora (71).

Mora won the boys' division with 27 points, while St. Cloud Cathedral (89) and Brainerd (100) rounded out the top three.

Lauren Savageau led the Osakis girls with a 16th place finish with a time of 21:18.55, while Rachel Walsh took 38th overall in 22:34.67.

Will Alverson recorded the top boys' time for the Silverstreaks, taking 25th in 18:31.06.

"Lauren competed very well against some of the top runners in the state, finishing in the top 20. Will held a fast pace and finished well, very close to his all-time PR for the distance," Dahlheimer said. "We will be seeing this course again at the Central Minnesota Conference meet next month. The focus for this stretch isn't the team score, just getting kids into competitive races where they can start putting together races in the manner we expect them to compete at the end of the season."

GIRLS TEAM RESULTS — 1. Annandale — 75; 2. Brainerd — 57; 3. Mora — 71; 4. Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball — 99; 5. Maple Lake — 113; 6. Milaca — 172; 7. Pine City — 189; 8. Zimmerman — 213; 9. St. Cloud Cathedral — 230; 10. Osakis — 247; 11. Foley — 330; 12. Royalton — 334

OSAKIS — Savageau — 16th, 21:18.55; Walsh — 38th, 22:34.67; Dacotah Stanek — 65th, 24:23.65; Hailey Hagedon — 75th, 26:00.61; Natalie Schlosser — 81st, 27:00.67; Elana Eckel — 87th, 28:12.30; Alecia Kaelke — 89th, 30:49.67

BOYS TEAM RESULTS — 1. Mora — 27; 2. St. Cloud Cathedral — 89; 3. Brainerd — 100; 4. Annandale — 132; 5. Milaca — 179; 6. Pine City — 189; 7. St. Cloud Christian — 193; 8. Foley — 196; 9. Royalton — 280; 10. Maple Lake — 282; 11. Pierz — 289; 12. Braham — 313; 13. Zimmerman — 334; 14. Eden Valley-Watkins-Kimball — 380; 15. Maranatha Christian — 392; 16. St. John's Prep — 414

OSAKIS — Alverson — 25th, 18:31.06; Shane Massmann — 86th, 22:28.79; Austin Kulzer — 87th, 22:32.81; Brandon Boogaard — 89th, 22:35.74