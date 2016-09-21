The Osakis volleyball team remains unbeaten in league play with five-straight Prairie Conference wins after a sweep over Long Prairie-Grey Eagle at home on Tuesday night.

"Long Prairie-Grey Eagle played aggressive and kept the match close all night," head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "We did a great job of coming on strong at the end of all three sets. We made some really nice connections on our quick sets midway through the match. We are really looking forward to when we make those connections more consistently."

The Silverstreaks (8-6, 5-0 Prairie), who have recorded sweeps in each of their previous three matches, closed out the third set Tuesday with a 25-18 win after taking the opening two sets 25-16 and 25-20 over the visiting Thunder (3-8, 2-3 Prairie).

"These girls work very well together and when they are communicating, they are unstoppable," Wessel said. "We still have some breakdowns in that communication, but we tend to work through it pretty quickly."

Kayla Sorenson provided six kills, four blocks and a dozen digs, while Hannah Lien had 10 digs, seven assists, two blocks and two aces. Jordyn Stroup added 11 assists in the win.

"Our defense continues to play aggressive, our setters continue to make great plays and our hitters continue to hit aggressively," Wessel added. "We had a few girls sub into the match and they all did a great job. It's fun to see when we sub players in (where) the level of play remains high and everyone is confident in each other."

Osakis 3, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle 0

(25-16, 25-20, 25-18)

OSAKIS — Corinne Collins — 1 kill; Emma Johnson — 1 kill, 5 digs; Lien — 2 aces, 2 kills, 2 blocks, 7 assists, 10 digs; Jessica Bliese — 4 kills, 1 block, 1 dig; Jordyn Rajdl — 2 aces, 3 kills, 3 digs; Stroup — 1 kill, 1 block, 11 assists, 3 digs; Sorenson — 1 ace, 6 kills, 4 blocks, 1 assist, 12 digs; Morgan Staloch — 3 kills, 1 block, 4 digs