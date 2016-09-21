Volleyball: Chargers fall to unbeaten Rockets

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team ran into the top team in the Little Eight Conference on Tuesday night as Underwood came to town and left with a 3-1 win.

The Rockets stayed perfect (7-0, 4-0 LEC) by closing out the match with 25-14 and 25-13 wins after the Chargers (8-6, 2-2 LEC) had tied things at one apiece with a 25-21 in the second set. Underwood won the first set by that same score.

"We were pretty excited to host Underwood tonight," B-E head coach Kelly Olson said. "The team was focused and ready to play, but our passing came up a little short tonight. We didn't get the ball to (setter) Kylee (Hansen) enough to run what we wanted to and ended up playing from behind too much."

Olson said the Chargers had their chances in the first set. It was tied at 20 apiece before the Rockets put down a kill for a side out that propelled them to the win.

"The second set, our passing was better," Olson said. "We took advantage of mistakes and made less of them. This passing disappeared the third and fourth sets, leaving us on the short end of the box score."

Shyanna Behrens led the Chargers with 10 kills, while Hansen set up her teammates with 28 assists. Carrigan Okerlund led the defense with 19 digs, and Underwood's senior setter, Jacey Ross, tallied the 2,000th assist of her career.

"Underwood did a good job of moving the ball and keeping us off balance," Olson said. "They set the pace and played well tonight. Congratulations to Ross on her 2,000th assist. That is a big number. We will continue to work and improve and look forward to an interesting second half of the season."

UNDERWOOD 3, BRANDON-EVANSVILLE 1

(25-21, 21-25, 25-14, 25-13)

B-E — Okerlund — 4 aces, 19 digs; Emily Bukkila — 1 kill; Allie Satterlie — 4 kills, 1 block, 10 digs; Behrens — 10 kills, 9 digs; Elizabeth Schiele — 6 kills, 2 digs; Kennedy Lund — 6 kills, 1 block, 1 assist, 8 digs; Hansen — 6 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 28 assists, 7 digs; Lizzy Friedrich — 1 ace, 6 kills, 2 blocks, 6 digs