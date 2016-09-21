The Alexandria boys soccer team curbed a four-game losing streak with a gutty performance against a premier program in Willmar with a 3-3 draw at home on Tuesday night.

"Willmar came in as the No. 3 team in the state for Class A," head coach Cahil Collins said. "The boys played very good soccer and never gave up, even when they were behind."

Entering the night unbeaten with nine wins, Willmar (9-0-1, 5-0-1 Central Lakes) opened up the scoring with a pair of goals in the fifth and 11th minutes.

Michael Kuhn answered for Alexandria (4-5-1, 2-4-1 CLC) six minutes later assisted by Tyler Harris to cut the deficit to one heading into the half.

Willmar padded its lead with a score four minutes into the second half, before Alexandria made its run.

Kuhn supplied his second goal of the night in the 64th minute on a ball from Cole Gunderson, followed by an unassisted finish by Cameron Rice with 11 minutes left to equalize.

Both sides had multiple solid scoring chances in the two five-minute overtime periods, but remained knotted at 3-3 for the final horn.

Alexandria goalkeeper Zach Harstad had a strong night in net, recording 15 saves to maintain the gridlock.