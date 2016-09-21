Girls tennis: Alex sweeps singles in win over Fergus

The Alexandria girls tennis team produced a sweep from its singles lineup in a 6-1 Central Lakes Conference victory over Fergus Falls at home on Tuesday.

The Cardinals (13-3, 4-2 CLC) rolled to straight-set singles wins by Ellie Ronning, Jamie Lanoue, Kim Snell and Alli Prestby, as none of the four gave up more than three games in any set, while Alexandria claimed two of the three doubles positions.

"It was an important match, as Fergus is a north subsection foe and a conference opponent that we only play once this season," head coach Dave Ronning said. "Our girls did some nice things in this match and now we need to continue to improve and raise our level of play as we head down the stretch of the season."

Kaity Peterson was joined by Taylor Partington at the top doubles' slot, winning 6-3, 6-4, as Laura Wilmesmeier and Mariah Wegner teamed up for a three-set victory at second doubles.

"I believe Fergus put most of its strength into its doubles lineup and our girls had to fight hard to get two of the three spots," Ronning said. "(At) first doubles, Kaity and Taylor played a good match with solid and aggressive net play. Laura and Mariah had to battle as they dropped the first set, but came back and won the next two to claim their point."

Alexandria 6, Fergus Falls 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — Ronning (A) def. Kailyn Richey, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Taylor Pikala, 6-2, 6-0; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Nicole Scott, 6-1, 6-2; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Becca Hofmann, 6-1, 6-3

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Amanda Nelson/Abby MacFarlane, 6-3, 6-4; No. 2 — Wilmesmeier/Wegner (A) def. Katie Mach/Abby Lemke, 4-6, 7-5, 6-3; No. 3 — Alice Schindler/Maren Lundberg (F) def. Brianna Holm/Madison Ressemann, 6-2, 4-6