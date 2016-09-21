Volleyball: WCA edged at Frazee

The West Central Area volleyball team rallied from a two-set hole to take a convincing 25-8 victory in the third, but was edged in the fourth by two points in a 3-1 section loss at Frazee on Tuesday night.

"Frazee hit the ball hard and forced us to make errors on defense," head coach Amy Linn said. "In sets one and two, I felt we played very timid. It wasn't until set three that we decided to play the way we know how to. In set three we made very few errors, and stuck to our game plan. This carried over into set four, but we came out a little short."

The Knights (4-6) lost the opening two sets by scores of 25-17 and 25-20, before forcing a fourth with their 17-point win. The Hornets (3-7) answered with their 26-24 victory to clinch the match.

Dawn Anderson served 94 percent from the line on the night with 38 attempts and six aces. Katie Merrick led WCA in kills with nine, while Gabbi Beuckens and Demara Bumgarder each posted seven.

Morgan Sanstead recorded 26 digs from the back row with a 2.3 serve-receive percentage, as Brianna Kreft led the Knights in distribution with 17 assists.

The Knights lost in four sets, posting scores of 17-25, 20-25, 25-8 and 24-26.

"Overall it was a good rebuilding night," Linn said. "We are improving daily and learning how to make adjustments, especially when blocking."

Frazee 3, West Central Area 1

(25-17, 25-20, 8-25, 26-24)