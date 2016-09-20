Lakes Area Recreation volleyball scores
Monday Men's Volleyball: Sept. 19 —
Kadejan 25-25-10, Iverson Ins. 20-18-15
Kadejan 25-25-10, Angelina's Wizeguyz 14-21-15
Angelina's Wizeguyz 25-25-10, Iverson Ins. 16-21-15
Tip Top 25-20-15, The Alliance 16-25-10
Monday Men's Standings:
Tip Top 8-4
Kadejan 8-4
The Alliance 6-2
Angelina's Wizeguyz 3-6
Iverson Insurance 2-10
Monday Women's Volleyball: Sept. 19 —
Midwest Screen Print/Tip Top 25-25-15, APF Hot Shots 16-20-12
Wood/Einerson 24-25-9, Noonan Sports 25-22-5
Noonan Sports 25-25-15, Squeeky Clean 11-14-12
Squeeky Clean 20-25-15, Still Playing 25-24-10
Gardonville 25-25-15, Dig It 14-18-5
Monday Women's Standings:
Noonan's Sports 7-2
Midwest Screen Print/Tip Top 6-0
Wood/Einerson 4-2
Gardonville 3-3
Squeeky Clean 3-6
APF Hot Shots 2-4
Still Playing 2-4
Dig It 0-6
Thursday Co-Rec. Upper Volleyball: Sept. 15 —
Team Kunstle 25-25-14, Bumpin Uglies 15-18-15
Team Kunstle 25-25-15, Greely Plumbing 7-11-7
Angelina's 25-15-15, Greely Plumbing 15-21-7
Dream Team 25-25-15, Angelina's 20-15-10
Thursday Co-Rec. Upper Standings:
Team Kunstle 5-1
Dream Team 3-0
Angelina's 3-3
Bumpin Uglies 1-2
Greely Plumbing 0-6
Thursday Co-Rec. Lower Volleyball: Sept. 15 —
Touch O' Ginger 25-17-15, Eagles 23-25-10
Eagles 25-25-15, Simonson Lumber 21-17-9
Simonson Lumber 25-25-15, Lakes Area Jaycees 10-11-10
Boll PC Repair 25-25-15, Lakes Area Jaycees 11-7-3
Thursday Co-Rec. Lower Standings:
Eagles 4-2
Boll PC Repair 3-0
Simonson Lumber 3-3
Touch O' Ginger 2-1
Lakes Area Jaycees 0-6
Wednesday Co-Rec. Volleyball: Sept. 14 —
Alex. WinSupply 25-25-25, Merium 22-18-17
Merium 25-25-25, Boom Goes the Dynamite 19-13-22
Angelina's 25-25-25, 2 Legit 2 Hit 15-16-21
Angelina's 25-25-25, Alex. WinSupply 21-18-17
Ron's Warehouse 25-25-25, Boom Goes the Dynamite 8-11-15
Potato 25-25-25, Team Linz 22-23-22
Wed. Co-Rec. Standings:
Angelina's 6-0
Potato 3-0
Ron's Warehouse 3-0
Merium 3-3
Alex. WinSupply 3-3
2 Legit 2 Hit 0-3
Team Linz 0-3
Boom Goes the Dynamite 0-6
Tuesday Women's Rec. Upper Volleyball: Sept. 13 —
Ladies Night Out 25-25-17, DDS/Brenton 23-16-25
The Depot 25-25-25, Kindred People 8-18-19
Ladies Night Out 25-22-25, Kindred People 19-25-22
DDS/Brenton 25-25-25, CDI 9-11-6
Stennes Excavating 25-25-24, Alex. Rubbish/Recycling 10-19-25
Tuesday Women's Rec. Upper Standings:
DDS/Brenton 4-2
Ladies Night Out 4-2
The Depot 3-0
Stennes Excavating 2-1
Alex. Rubbish 1-2
Kindred People 1-5
CDI 0-3