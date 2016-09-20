Search
    Lakes Area Recreation volleyball scores

    By Will Benson Today at 12:08 p.m.

    Monday Men's Volleyball: Sept. 19 —

    Kadejan 25-25-10, Iverson Ins. 20-18-15

    Kadejan 25-25-10, Angelina's Wizeguyz 14-21-15

    Angelina's Wizeguyz 25-25-10, Iverson Ins. 16-21-15

    Tip Top 25-20-15, The Alliance 16-25-10

    Monday Men's Standings:

    Tip Top 8-4

    Kadejan 8-4

    The Alliance 6-2

    Angelina's Wizeguyz 3-6

    Iverson Insurance 2-10

    Monday Women's Volleyball: Sept. 19 —

    Midwest Screen Print/Tip Top 25-25-15, APF Hot Shots 16-20-12

    Wood/Einerson 24-25-9, Noonan Sports 25-22-5

    Noonan Sports 25-25-15, Squeeky Clean 11-14-12

    Squeeky Clean 20-25-15, Still Playing 25-24-10

    Gardonville 25-25-15, Dig It 14-18-5

    Monday Women's Standings:

    Noonan's Sports 7-2

    Midwest Screen Print/Tip Top 6-0

    Wood/Einerson 4-2

    Gardonville 3-3

    Squeeky Clean 3-6

    APF Hot Shots 2-4

    Still Playing 2-4

    Dig It 0-6

    Thursday Co-Rec. Upper Volleyball: Sept. 15 —

    Team Kunstle 25-25-14, Bumpin Uglies 15-18-15

    Team Kunstle 25-25-15, Greely Plumbing 7-11-7

    Angelina's 25-15-15, Greely Plumbing 15-21-7

    Dream Team 25-25-15, Angelina's 20-15-10

    Thursday Co-Rec. Upper Standings:

    Team Kunstle 5-1

    Dream Team 3-0

    Angelina's 3-3

    Bumpin Uglies 1-2

    Greely Plumbing 0-6

    Thursday Co-Rec. Lower Volleyball: Sept. 15 —

    Touch O' Ginger 25-17-15, Eagles 23-25-10

    Eagles 25-25-15, Simonson Lumber 21-17-9

    Simonson Lumber 25-25-15, Lakes Area Jaycees 10-11-10

    Boll PC Repair 25-25-15, Lakes Area Jaycees 11-7-3

    Thursday Co-Rec. Lower Standings:

    Eagles 4-2

    Boll PC Repair 3-0

    Simonson Lumber 3-3

    Touch O' Ginger 2-1

    Lakes Area Jaycees 0-6

    Wednesday Co-Rec. Volleyball: Sept. 14 —

    Alex. WinSupply 25-25-25, Merium 22-18-17

    Merium 25-25-25, Boom Goes the Dynamite 19-13-22

    Angelina's 25-25-25, 2 Legit 2 Hit 15-16-21

    Angelina's 25-25-25, Alex. WinSupply 21-18-17

    Ron's Warehouse 25-25-25, Boom Goes the Dynamite 8-11-15

    Potato 25-25-25, Team Linz 22-23-22

    Wed. Co-Rec. Standings:

    Angelina's 6-0

    Potato 3-0

    Ron's Warehouse 3-0

    Merium 3-3

    Alex. WinSupply 3-3

    2 Legit 2 Hit 0-3

    Team Linz 0-3

    Boom Goes the Dynamite 0-6

    Tuesday Women's Rec. Upper Volleyball: Sept. 13 —

    Ladies Night Out 25-25-17, DDS/Brenton 23-16-25

    The Depot 25-25-25, Kindred People 8-18-19

    Ladies Night Out 25-22-25, Kindred People 19-25-22

    DDS/Brenton 25-25-25, CDI 9-11-6

    Stennes Excavating 25-25-24, Alex. Rubbish/Recycling 10-19-25

    Tuesday Women's Rec. Upper Standings:

    DDS/Brenton 4-2

    Ladies Night Out 4-2

    The Depot 3-0

    Stennes Excavating 2-1

    Alex. Rubbish 1-2

    Kindred People 1-5

    CDI 0-3

    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
