Girls soccer: Moorhead fights past Cards

The Alexandria girls soccer team fell 4-2 to a strong non-conference opponent in Moorhead at home on Monday night.

The Spuds (7-3), winners of four straight, scored their first goal just more than one minute into the night, as a deflected rebound to an attacking weak-side runner following a save by goaltender Emma Ziegler put Moorhead up 1-0.

The Cardinals (2-5-3, 2-3-2) went into the break down 2-0, but a rare Spuds' defensive miscue in the second half allowed Kaye Paschka to get behind the back line to finish on a breakaway.

Moorhead answered with a pair of goals, pulling ahead by three at 4-1.

Paschka earned a penalty after again getting behind the Moorhead defense with a strong run inside the box, as McKenna Smith converted the free kick with just less than two minutes remaining.

Ziegler recorded one of her best games of the season, turning away 22 shots on net as the Cardinals' last line of defense.