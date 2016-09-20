Search
    Tennis: Cards make easy work of Spuds

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:24 a.m.

    The Alexandria girls tennis team swept Moorhead on Monday night as the Cardinals didn't drop a set.

    "Moorhead has a very young, inexperienced team this season, so our girls dominated at most of the spots," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said.

    Ellie Ronning paced the singles lineup with a 6-1, 6-1 win at the top spot. Jamie Lanoue (6-2, 6-1), Kim Snell (6-0, 6-1) and Alli Prestby (7-6 (4), 6-3) rounded out the singles lineup.

    Taylor Partington moved to first doubles with Kaity Peterson as the duo dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 match. Mariah Wegner moved to second doubles with Laura Wilmesmeier as they persevered for a 7-5 win in the first set before taking the second 6-2, while Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann won with ease, 6-0, 6-1, at third doubles.

    The win moves the Cardinals to 12-3 overall with Fergus Falls coming to town on Tuesday night in the Central Lakes Conference.

    MATCH SUMMARY

    Alexandria 7, Moorhead 0

    SINGLES — Ronning (A) def. Brenna Mjoenes, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Maire Rix, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Annika Sethre-Hofsrud, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Isabelle Rockstad, 7-6 (4), 6-3

    DOUBLES — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Sydney Mjoen/Cassie Jensen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Wilmesmeier/Wegner (A) def. Brianna Jensen/Emily Wilke, 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Eva Kistner/Azylan Lunak, 6-0, 6-1

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
