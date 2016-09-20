Tennis: Cards make easy work of Spuds

The Alexandria girls tennis team swept Moorhead on Monday night as the Cardinals didn't drop a set.

"Moorhead has a very young, inexperienced team this season, so our girls dominated at most of the spots," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said.

Ellie Ronning paced the singles lineup with a 6-1, 6-1 win at the top spot. Jamie Lanoue (6-2, 6-1), Kim Snell (6-0, 6-1) and Alli Prestby (7-6 (4), 6-3) rounded out the singles lineup.

Taylor Partington moved to first doubles with Kaity Peterson as the duo dominated in a 6-0, 6-0 match. Mariah Wegner moved to second doubles with Laura Wilmesmeier as they persevered for a 7-5 win in the first set before taking the second 6-2, while Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann won with ease, 6-0, 6-1, at third doubles.

The win moves the Cardinals to 12-3 overall with Fergus Falls coming to town on Tuesday night in the Central Lakes Conference.

MATCH SUMMARY

Alexandria 7, Moorhead 0

SINGLES — Ronning (A) def. Brenna Mjoenes, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Maire Rix, 6-2, 6-1; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Annika Sethre-Hofsrud, 6-0, 6-1; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Isabelle Rockstad, 7-6 (4), 6-3

DOUBLES — Peterson/Partington (A) def. Sydney Mjoen/Cassie Jensen, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 - Wilmesmeier/Wegner (A) def. Brianna Jensen/Emily Wilke, 7-5, 6-2; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Eva Kistner/Azylan Lunak, 6-0, 6-1