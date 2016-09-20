Weather Forecast

    Boys soccer: Cards drop fourth straight

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:23 a.m.

    The Alexandria boys soccer team went north to take on Moorhead and came back with a 3-0 loss to the Spuds.

    It took just two minutes for Moorhead to grab its first lead. The Spuds added goals in the 18th and 55th minutes to take complete control.

    Zach Harstad had 13 saves in the losing effort for Alexandria. It's the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals as they fall to 4-5 overall. Moorhead improved to 8-2.

    "The boys played well against a very good team," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "We continue to improve our team play."

    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
