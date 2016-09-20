Boys soccer: Cards drop fourth straight

The Alexandria boys soccer team went north to take on Moorhead and came back with a 3-0 loss to the Spuds.

It took just two minutes for Moorhead to grab its first lead. The Spuds added goals in the 18th and 55th minutes to take complete control.

Zach Harstad had 13 saves in the losing effort for Alexandria. It's the fourth straight loss for the Cardinals as they fall to 4-5 overall. Moorhead improved to 8-2.

"The boys played well against a very good team," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "We continue to improve our team play."