Football: Big plays keep Royalton rolling past Knights

The West Central Area-Ashby football team is still aiming for its first win of the season after falling in a 21-0 district shutout to undefeated Royalton in the home opener on a rainy Friday night in Barrett.

The Royals (3-0), who have now outscored their oppositions 115-6 through three games, got on the board immediately with an 89-yard opening kickoff return by junior tailback Cole Wentland.

Royalton added its second score with just less than four and a half minutes in the first half on a two-yard run by senior Austin Zapzalka

The Knights' (0-3) defense stepped up to keep Royalton out of the end zone until 1:56 left in the third, when Wentland broke free for a 65-yard touchdown dash, while senior quarterback Louis Fulford added the two-point conversion completion to junior Jason Kasella.

WCA-Ashby reached the red zone on three series, while outgaining the Royals in total offense with 202 yards to their 174, but turned the ball over four times and were stymied inside the Royals' five-yard line twice in the loss.

WCA-Ashby junior quarterback Ross Anderson completed 10 of 23 passes for 113 yards and junior running back Brady Sabolik led the Knights' backfield with 56 yards on 18 carries.

Senior outside linebacker Jacob Dreschel led the defense with nine and a half tackles, while senior defensive back Caden Fernholz added a pair of tackles for loss.

GAME SUMMARY

WCA-ASHBY 0 0 0 0 — 0

ROYALTON 7 6 8 0 — 21

SCORING PLAYS — FIRST QUARTER — Royalton — Wentland 89-yard kickoff return; Billy Gertken extra point

SECOND QUARTER — Royalton — Zapzalka 2-yard run

THIRD QUARTER — Wentland 65-yard run; Kasella two-point conversion reception from Fullford

FOURTH QUARTER — No scoring

WCA-ASHBY — Total yards — 202; Passing yards — 124; Rushing yards — 78; First downs — 11; Penalties — 4-35; Turnovers — 4

WCA-ASHBY OFFENSE — Passing — Anderson — 10-23, 113 yards, 3 INT; Sabolik — 1-1, 11 yards; Rushing — Sabolik — 18-56; Anderson — 4-6; Nathan Cook — 4-7; Cole Redeppening — 1-5; Receiving — Fernholz — 2-12; Parker Clavin — 2-24; Dawson Staples — 3-25; Sabolik — 4-8