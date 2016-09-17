Football: Dominant ground game continues for B-E

Brandon-Evansville senior back McKenon Plaster breaks a tackle during a game against Hancock on Sept. 9. Plaster had 193 yards and three touchdowns in a dominant rushing performance for the Chargers at MACCRAY on Friday night. (Lowell Anderson | Echo Press)

The Brandon-Evansville football team isn't going to try to trick anybody when it lines up to run an offensive play.

The Chargers have an old-school approach. In a day and age when some high schools are trying to spread teams out offensively, Brandon-Evansville lines up and runs right at people. So far, there hasn't been much an opponent can do to stop it.

"It starts up front," head coach Tim Pattrin said. "Our boys up front are picking up blitzes well, they're coming off the ball well and opening big holes."

The backfield of Taylor Bitzan and McKenon Plaster are then tormenting teams when they get through those holes. That duo was at it again on Friday night as the Chargers (2-1) ran for 404 yards in a 37-18 win over previously unbeaten MACCRAY (2-1).

Plaster had 193 yards and three touchdowns on three carries, while Bitzan added 188 yards and two scores on 31 touches.

It was a scoreless tie after one quarter before the Chargers jumped out 16-0 behind short runs from Plaster and Bitzan. They continued to wear down the Wolverines from there, scoring 14 in the third and seven more in the fourth.

"When our guys are coming out hitting them every play and our running backs are running as hard as they are, it's just a matter of time before we're going to break some long runs," Pattrin said.

Plaster had the longest one of the night on his final touchdown. He broke a run for 84 yards to put the finishing touches on an impressive win.

Opponents knew what kind of a threat Plaster was after he ran for more than 1,400 yards a year ago. Bitzan has made the challenge of stopping Brandon-Evansville's run game even tougher through three weeks.

"McKenon is McKenon, but Taylor has a little more shift to him, a little more speed but he's also got power," Pattrin said. "He's not afraid of contact. He's running hard off our ends and is finishing his runs. He's very rarely ever going backwards, not getting stopped on contact or negative yards. With McKenon, it's the same thing. It's a nice one-two punch to have right now."

The Chargers threw the ball just three times all night. Who needs to pass when the ground game averages 6.6 yards per carry?

"Last night was probably the best game (our offensive line) has played," Pattrin said. "We played three tough teams right out of the gate and it took a little time for some of these young guys. James (Strese) started for us last year at end but now he's playing guard. Chris Vinson and Avery Wendt, this is their first time starting. We knew what they were capable of and now they're getting comfortable. They're communicating well and they're just really going at people. It's really nice when our running backs aren't getting hit until they're three, four yards down the field."

The Wolverines passed the ball much more, getting 200 yards, two scores and three interceptions from quarterback Brady Madsen. He was 18-of-28 throwing, and can cause some trouble for opposing defenses. He connected with senior receiver Jackson Grussing 14 times for 149 yards and two touchdowns.

"They're QB is really good," Pattrin said. "We had a heck of a time trying to contain him. He threw for a lot of yards and we were chasing him all over the place. He created a lot of time with his feet. He made some amazing plays and (Grussing) made some amazing catches, but we were able to stop the running game and force them into long situations."

That's why this was a win the Chargers were proud of as it kept them unbeaten at 2-0 in the District 9-West standings.

GAME SUMMARY

B-E 0 16 14 7 - 37

MACCRAY 0 6 0 12

TOTALS - B-E - Total offense - 404; Rushing - 61-404; Passing - 0-3; Penalties - 6-45; Turnovers - 2; MACCRAY - Total offense - 340; Passing - 18-30, 200; Rushing - 25-140; Turnovers - 3

B-E OFFENSE - Passing - Kevin Campbell - 0-3; Rushing - Plaster - 22-193, 3 TD; Tay. Bitzan - 31-188, 2 TD; Campbell - 3-20; Jake Nohre - 1-7; Nick Thorstad - 1-3; Mike Schroeder 1-(-3); Jake Hintermeister - 2-(-6)

MACCRAY OFFENSE - Madsen - 18-28, 200 yards, 2 TD, 3 INT; Rushing - Braden Hoekstra - 4-79, TD; Ben Burner - 12-38; Madsen - 6-19; Nic Pieper - 3-4; Receiving - Grussing - 14-149, 2 TD; Tyler Rothmeier - 3-44; Burner - 1-7

B-E DEFENSE - Nohre - 11 tackles; Tay. Bitzan - 5.5 tackles; Plaster - 4.5 tackles; Strese - 4.5 tackles; Hintermeister - 4 tackles; Tanner Bitzan - 3 tackles, TFL, 2 interceptions; Darrin Wibstad - 2.5 tackles; Campbell - 2 tackles; Vinson - 1 tackle; Colton Sherman - 1 tackle; Mike Anderson - 1 tackle, TFL; Wendt - 1 tackle, .5 TFL, INT; Marshall Riedel - .5 tackle; Mike Schroeder - .5 tackle; Andrew Johnson - .5 tackle; Keagan Schiele - .5 tackle

KICKING - Tanner Bitzan - 1-1 extra point