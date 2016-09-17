Football: Size of Staples wears down Streaks

Osakis junior receiver Josh Peterka prepares to haul in a 34-yard touchdown pass from Zach Weir down the left sideline during the second quarter against Ottertail Central at home on Sept. 9. Peterka scored Osakis' only touchdown against Staples-Motley on Friday with a 25-yard reception from Weir. (Will Benson | Osakis Review)

The Osakis football team used big plays offensively to run away with two wins out of the gate, but the Silverstreaks ran into a big Staples-Motley team on Friday that never let that happen in a 14-7 win for the Cardinals.

Osakis scored first in this one early in the second quarter when quarterback Zach Weir found Josh Peterka for a 25-yard touchdown pass. Reid DeWenter added the extra point, and it was 7-0. That touchdown by Peterka ended up being one of the only big gains of the night for the Silverstreaks (2-1).

"We were able to move the ball running and passing," head coach Bill Infanger said. "What was missing was we didn't have that explosive play at all. Other than the one 25-yard pass to Josh, we didn't have the time where a guy broke a tackle and went the distance. They bent but didn't break. We weren't able to be consistent enough and they did a great job of keeping us in poor field position most of the night."

The Cardinals (2-1) didn't finish a lot of their drives with scores against a good Osakis defense, but they applied enough pressure to score what they needed. They held an 8-7 lead at halftime after a touchdown run and a two-point conversion.

That's where it stood into the fourth before Staples-Motley added another score. On fourth and about 12, senior Matt Miller went up and caught a jump ball in the end zone.

"It was just a good throw and he went up and made a great catch on the ball and came down with one foot inbounds," Infanger said.

The Silverstreaks stopped the two-point conversion and got the ball back with some time on the clock. They got it near the 50-yard line, but on fourth and about seven, a pass fell incomplete to end their chances.

"It was a battle," Infanger said. "It was pretty evenly fought on both sides. We were proud of the kids and proud of their effort. We had some chances, and had opportunities to make plays. It was just one of those games where one play could have gone a different way and changed the whole game."

Infanger added that the size of Staples-Motley eventually wore on Osakis.

"When they were calling out starting lineups last night, I think they had three guys over 270 on their offensive line," Infanger said. "We don't have anyone that big. Our biggest lineman is 225, so they had a size advantage on us and it made it hard for us to run the ball like we wanted to. On the other side, it allowed them to keep drives going and pound the ball against us."

The Silverstreaks' defense did everything it could do to get the win, including creating four turnovers. Logan Wolf, Glenn Seela and Gage Larson all had interceptions, while Jeran Baker recovered a fumble.

"I couldn't ask for any more from our defense," Infanger said. "They continue to play well. This was a tough, physical matchup, and they kept us in it."

The Silverstreaks have yet to allow more than 14 points in a game this season. They will lean on that as they try to move to 3-1 on Friday when a 1-2 Wadena-Deer Creek team comes to town.

"That's going to be a very different matchup than what we faced this week," Infanger said. "They're going to spread the field and go two receivers on each side and run more of a spread-option offense. It will be a very different approach and different challenge defensively than the I-formation, pound-the-ball team we faced this week."

Infanger added that nothing has changed about his outlook on the season for this group. He's confident they'll bounce back and be right there in the running for a district crown and capable of making a long playoff run by season's end.

"We're proud of this team and excited for the rest of the season," Infanger said.