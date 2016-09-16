Cross Country: Gruber, Millers pace Cards at Little Falls

The Alexandria cross country teams ran in the annual Lucky Lindy Invitational in Little Falls on Thursday in some damp conditions as the boys finished eighth out of 25 teams and the girls were 10th.

"Our boys and girls took advantage of the conditions and competition and ran away with 26 season-best times," Alexandria head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "It was a good team performance for the season."

Keaton Gruber had the top finish for any Alexandria athlete after taking eighth in the 5K race in 16:52.32. Hopkins' Seth Eliason won the meet by more than 30 seconds with a time of 15:52.61.

Junior Jackson Wichtendahl was 24th overall for Alexandria in a time of 17:30.86. Kyle Vandertuin was 47th (18:00), Nolan Christenson was 63rd (18:14.74), Nic Chromey was 69th (18:26.53), Blake Johnston 70th (18:26.63) and Ryan Maier rounded out the varsity lineup in 90th place in 18:51.11.

"We were not pleased to be behind Bemidji, Sartell and Detroit Lakes," Hochhalter said. "The varsity had some good races with Blake Johnston, Nolan Christenson, Nic Chromey and Ryan Maier continuing to improve their times by over 30 seconds for the season. Seventeen boys total had season bests."

Sartell-St. Stephen won the boys' race with 59 points. Hopkins and Perham both finished with 84 points behind the Royals.

Seventh grader Aleah Miller continues to show she can run with the girls at the varsity level after taking 19th to pace the Cardinals. Miller crossed the line in 20:09.64. She edged out her sister, freshman Bethany Miller, who finished 25th in 20:25.30.

Megan Shulstad was third for Alexandria in 73rd place overall with a time of 22:02.53. Kylie Larson was 82nd (22:08.03), Calley Richardson 84th (22:12.33), Camille Johnson 110th (23:28.64) and senior JeAnna Miller rounded out the Alexandra lineup in 158th place with a time of 26:51.89.

Willmar dominated the girls race with 30 points and five runners in the top 12. Monticello was a way distant second with 129 points and Hopkins was third at 132. Hopkins' Renae Anderson won the individual race in 18:45.68.