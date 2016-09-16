Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: Cards can't keep up at Tech

    By Eric Morken Today at 9:51 a.m.

    The Alexandria volleyball team got swept at the hands of a 5-2 St. Cloud Tech team on Thursday night as the Cardinals fell to 4-6 overall and to 3-2 in the Central Lakes Conference.

    The Tigers found ways to win close sets all night. They edged Alexandria 25-23 in the first before creating some breathing room in the second with a 25-16 win. Then in the third, Tech persevered for a 33-31 win to secure the match.

    Abby Pohlen led Alexandria in the losing effort with 13 kills. Jordyn Lamb added 10 and Kendra Hardy finished with six, but no other Cardinal player had more than one kill. Kayla Feldhake set up her teammates with 31 assists and Syri Williams added 15 digs.

    MATCH SUMMARY

    St. Cloud Tech 3, Alexandria 0

    (25-23, 25-16, 33-31)

    ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 1 kill, 31 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Lamb — 10 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Tori Jeseritz — 1 kill, 2 blocks; Hardy — 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Pohlen — 13 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Mya Lesnar — 1 ace, 1 block; Williams — 1 ace, 15 digs; Alana Rodas — 2 aces, 8 digs

    Explore related topics:sportsCardinalsAlexandria volleyballSt Cloud Tech volleyball
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement