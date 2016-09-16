Volleyball: Cards can't keep up at Tech

The Alexandria volleyball team got swept at the hands of a 5-2 St. Cloud Tech team on Thursday night as the Cardinals fell to 4-6 overall and to 3-2 in the Central Lakes Conference.

The Tigers found ways to win close sets all night. They edged Alexandria 25-23 in the first before creating some breathing room in the second with a 25-16 win. Then in the third, Tech persevered for a 33-31 win to secure the match.

Abby Pohlen led Alexandria in the losing effort with 13 kills. Jordyn Lamb added 10 and Kendra Hardy finished with six, but no other Cardinal player had more than one kill. Kayla Feldhake set up her teammates with 31 assists and Syri Williams added 15 digs.

MATCH SUMMARY

St. Cloud Tech 3, Alexandria 0

(25-23, 25-16, 33-31)

ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 1 kill, 31 assists, 1 ace, 4 digs, 1 block; Lamb — 10 kills, 1 dig, 2 blocks; Tori Jeseritz — 1 kill, 2 blocks; Hardy — 6 kills, 8 digs, 3 blocks; Pohlen — 13 kills, 1 ace, 6 digs; Mya Lesnar — 1 ace, 1 block; Williams — 1 ace, 15 digs; Alana Rodas — 2 aces, 8 digs