Girls soccer: Ellingson's goal stands up for Cards

The Alexandria girls soccer team got its second Central Lakes Conference win on Thursday night as the Cardinals edged Sauk Rapids-Rice 1-0.

Sophomore McKenna Ellingson got the only goal of the game for Alexandria (2-4-3, 2-3-2 CLC) with 26 minutes left in the first half. Sauk Rapids failed to clear a Cardinals' corner kick, and Ellingson sent a shot on net from 10 yards out that found the back of the net.

Alexandria's defense held strong from there, allowing just one shot from inside its own penalty area. The Cardinals put nine shots on net.

Senior Emma Ziegler got the win in net with four saves. It's the first time this season that the Storm (4-3, 2-2 CLC) have been shut out.

"I was pleased with our defense tonight," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. "At the same time, there seemed to be a lack of flow in the game. I would like to see our girls be able to show improvement in possessing the ball, putting together passing combinations and attacking with numbers. However, it was great to get the win and give us something to build on."