Volleyball: Osakis sweeps Upsala

The Osakis volleyball team posted back-to-back sweeps this week with a three-set Prairie Conference victory over Upsala at home on Thursday night.

"It's awesome that we have various girls stepping up each match," head coach Kirsten Wessel said. "All of these girls in our entire high school program are eager to get better and put in extra time to do so. It is really starting to show in their play.

The Silverstreaks (7-6, 4-0 Prairie) have now only lost one set out of their 13 league sets this season to remain undefeated in conference play.

Kayla Sorenson led Osakis with 10 kills to go with four aces and three blocks, while Morgan Staloch recorded a dozen digs defensively.

Hannah Lien put up nine kills and 13 assists, as Jordyn Stroup added 14 assists and seven digs.

"As their coach, I am so proud of the improvements they have made and keep making," Wessel said. "It's also incredible to see how well they gel together and pick each other up."

MATCH SUMMARY

Osakis 3, Upsala 0

(25-21, 25-14, 25-16)

OSAKIS — Cindy VanAcker — 1 kill; Corinne Collins — 1 block; Emma Johnson — 2 aces, 8 digs; Lien — 9 kills, 1 block, 13 assists, 4 digs; Jessica Bliese — 4 kills, 4 digs; Jordyn Rajdl — 2 aces, 2 kills, 1 block, 3 digs; Stroup — 4 kills, 14 assists, 7 digs; Sorenson — 4 aces, 10 kills, 3 blocks, 3 digs; Megan Peikert — 1 dig; Staloch — 1 kill, 12 digs