Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Volleyball: CGB sweeps Knights

    By Will Benson Today at 9:44 a.m.

    The West Central Area volleyball team fell under .500 on the season after getting swept at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Thursday night in Graceville.

    The Knights (4-5) lost the opening set 25-16, before falling 25-6 and 25-13 in the final two.

    "It was a tough night for (us) as we never really got into a rhythm," head coach Amy Linn said. "We struggled against a strong CGB offense and played most of the night out of system. A bright spot on the night was the serve-receive and back row play by Kaitlyn Sanstead."

    WCA is at Frazee for another section match on Tuesday night at 7:30.

    Explore related topics:sportsKnightsWest Central Area Volleyball
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement