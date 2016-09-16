Volleyball: CGB sweeps Knights

The West Central Area volleyball team fell under .500 on the season after getting swept at Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley on Thursday night in Graceville.

The Knights (4-5) lost the opening set 25-16, before falling 25-6 and 25-13 in the final two.

"It was a tough night for (us) as we never really got into a rhythm," head coach Amy Linn said. "We struggled against a strong CGB offense and played most of the night out of system. A bright spot on the night was the serve-receive and back row play by Kaitlyn Sanstead."

WCA is at Frazee for another section match on Tuesday night at 7:30.