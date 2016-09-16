Girls swimming: Sauk flows past Cards

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team suffered a 113-73 defeat at a non-conference meet with Sauk Centre on Thursday night.

Carley Ford earned first in the diving competition, followed by Rachel Kriese in third place.

Hannah Eklund was the other Cardinal winner on the night, placing first in the 100 breaststroke as Abby Eck took third.

The 200 medley relay team of Mikayla Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Ashtyn Molesworth finished as the runner-up, while the 400 freestyle relay of Jadeya Peterson, Morgan Hungness, McKenna Horan and Meece also took second.

Meece and Horan finished 2-3 in the 200 freestyle, while Bartosiewski took second in the 100 butterfly. Meece added a second-place time in the 500 freestyle, while the 200 freestyle relay of Eklund, Hungness, Peterson and Molesworth was the runner-up.

Horan was the other second-place finisher in the 100 backstroke, followed by Bartosiewski in fourth. Eklund and Peterson placed third in the 200 IM and 100 freestyle, respectively, while Molesworth took third in the 50 freestyle.