Semi-pro football all-star game at AAHS this Saturday

The Midwest Premier Football League (MPFL) is bringing its all-star game festivities to Viking Savings Bank Field at Alexandria Area High School this Saturday at 5 p.m.

League owner JJ Kern worked it out to have the game in Alexandria in an attempt to showcase some of the semi-pro football league's best players. Kern and local general manager Dan Amor of Carlos are working to form a local team called the Lakes Area Snowmen that they expect to make its debut for the 2017 season.

Kern, who will serve as coach and owner of the Snowmen, said on Sept. 13 that the team already has almost 30 verbal commitments from guys to play and more who have shown interest.

The night before the Saturday all-star game, there will be an opportunity to meet players and others within the MPFL at Depot Express in Alexandria, starting at about 10 p.m.

They will be at the Pizza Ranch at noon the day of the game and then at Bug-a-Boo Bay after the game. Kern said former Vikings linebacker Walker Lee Ashley will be on hand at AAHS to sign autographs during the all-star game.

Fans are invited to attend the game and take part in any of the pre- and post-game festivities. Cost is $10 for adults, $5 for kids ages 6 and older and free for those 5 and younger.

*Editor's Note - the original story mistakenly stated that the all-star game was on Sunday at 5 p.m.