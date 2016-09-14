Girls swimming: Sartell cruises past Cards

The Alexandria girls swimming and diving team is still searching for its first win of the season after a 120-64 conference loss to Sartell-St. Stephen at home on Tuesday night at Discovery Middle School.

Hannah Eklund was the lone Cardinal winner on the night, claiming first in the 100 breaststroke with a time of 1:13.75.

The 400 freestyle relay team of McKenna Horan, Jadeya Peterson, Mikayla Meece and Ashtyn Molesworth finished as the runner-up in 4:07.73, while Horan placed second in the 100 backstroke in 1:10.08.

Meece took second in the 500 freestyle in 5:53.98, while adding a third-place time in the 200 IM. Kaitlyn Meece finished third in the 200 freestyle and the 100 backstroke, and the 200 medley relay of M. Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski and Molesworth took third in 2:00.49.

Alexandria finished 2-3 in the diving well, as Rachel Kriese and Carley Ford ended the competition with 190.60 and 186.80 points, respectively.

MEET SUMMARY

Sartell-St. Stephen 120, Alexandria 64

ALEXANDRIA POINT-SCORERS — 200 MEDLEY — M. Meece, Eklund, Bartosiewski, Molesworth — third, 2:00.49

200 FREESTYLE — K. Meece — third, 2:21.45; Cassie Corson — fifth, 2:23.34

200 IM — Eklund — second, 2:24.91; M. Meece — third, 2:29.17

50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — fourth, 27.45; Peterson — fifth, 28.20

DIVING — Kriese — second, 190.60; Ford — third, 186.80; Joslyn Kent — fifth, 172.10

100 BUTTERFLY — Bartosiewski — third, 1:12.32

100 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — fourth, 1:00.82; Peterson — fifth, 1:01.44

500 FREESTYLE — M. Meece — second, 5:53.98; Chantell Bergquist — fifth, 6:37.05

200 FREESTYLE RELAY — Eklund, Morgan Hungness, Kriese, Peterson — fourth, 1:55.03

100 BACKSTROKE — Horan — second, 1:10.08; K. Meece — third, 1:15.17; Hailey Koep — fourth, 1:18.08

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:13.75; Abby Eck — third, 1:19.51; Kelby Olson-Rodel — fourth, 1:23.12

400 FREESTYLE RELAY — Horan, Peterson, M. Meece, Molesworth — second, 4:07.73; Savannah Overland, Corson, Hungness, K. Meece — third, 4:24.35