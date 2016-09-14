Volleyball: WCA sweeps at Ortonville

The West Central Area volleyball team cruised to a road sweep at Ortonville on Tuesday night by scores of 25-16, 25-18 and 25-12.

"We played a very controlled and consistent match against a Trojans team that served and covered well on defense," head coach Amy Linn said. "Overall, the girls had a great night and worked well as a team."

The Knights (4-4) were led offensively by Katie Merrick with 11 kills, while Morgan Sanstead recorded 27 digs defensively versus the winless Trojans (0-6).

Brianna Kreft distributed 17 assists, Dawn Anderson put up four kills and three aces and Taylin Schleicher added five kills on a strong defensive night at the net.

WCA finished the match with 34 total kills, 76 digs and 12 aces.