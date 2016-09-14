Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Alexandria mountain biking opens inaugural season

    By Will Benson Today at 1:22 p.m.

    The Alexandria Mountaineers mountain bike racing team opened its first-ever season this past Sunday in Austin.

    Two months after the team’s first practice, 10 of Alexandria’s riders competed on a 3.75-mile single track loop with 563 other bikers.

    Alexandria placed 13th out of 27 teams as a high school, while every rider earns points toward the team total, regardless of place.

    Austin’s races ranged in length from 3.75 to 18 miles. All three of Alexandria’s riders placed in the top 10, while Izzy Rasmusen made her first appearance on the podium; taking third place in her age group. The Alexandria boys had multiple finishers place in the top third of their respective class.

    Explore related topics:sports
    Will Benson

    Will Benson is the sports reporter for the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, Minnesota. He graduated from the University of Minnesota, Morris in 2015 and is a Minnesota native, but grew up living in Iowa City, Iowa for 12 years.

    wbenson@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1230
    Advertisement
    randomness