Alexandria mountain biking opens inaugural season

Two months after the team’s first practice, 10 of Alexandria’s riders competed on a 3.75-mile single track loop with 563 other bikers.

Alexandria placed 13th out of 27 teams as a high school, while every rider earns points toward the team total, regardless of place.

Austin’s races ranged in length from 3.75 to 18 miles. All three of Alexandria’s riders placed in the top 10, while Izzy Rasmusen made her first appearance on the podium; taking third place in her age group. The Alexandria boys had multiple finishers place in the top third of their respective class.