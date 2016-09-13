Volleyball: Chargers win fifth match at Hancock

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team won its fifth match of the season 3-1 at Hancock on Monday night.

The Chargers (5-3, 2-0 Little Eight) took the first two sets before the Owls (3-2, 1-0 Pheasant) forced a fourth with a 26-24 win.

B-E closed out with its third-straight tight set of the night, pulling out the 25-22 clinching win.

"Coming into tonight, we wanted to continue our strong ball control and ability to side out, and although we were lower than we hoped at 50 percent, it still was a good night," head coach Kelly Olson said. "Hancock ran a lot of out-of-system stuff that we had to contend with. They also did a great job on the defensive end. They were constantly pushing balls over and trying to find spots we were not, but we stuck with the game plan and other than two balls, I think we covered very, very well defensively."

Olson added that the Owls' aggressive attacking style put pressure on his defense, causing the team to get into system from unfamiliar areas — but the Chargers flourished.

"We did a wonderful job at that. Hancock played tough, but we did what we had to in order to get the win," Olson said. "The things we needed to improve on to win this match were serving and finishing plays at the net."

B-E served at 90 percent for the match, locking in after the opening set from the line.

Lizzy Friedrich had five aces and eight kills, while Shyanna Behrens and Kennedy Lund each put down nine kills.

Elizabeth led the team with 13 kills, while hitting .478 from the middle.

"Emily Bukkila stepped up in that fourth set and had a nice run of eight to get us the lead back. Those were huge for us," Olson said. "All of our hitters had good nights at the net. Shyanna and Allie [Satterlie] on the outside really kept us in the game with out-of-system attacks, and Kennedy and Lizzy were solid again tonight."

Allie Satterlie had a team-high 10 digs defensively and added four aces and six kills, while setter Kylee Hansen provided 36 assists.

"Kylee spread the ball around very well and got our hitters a lot of single-blocker attacks, and Carrigan [Okerlund] played very well as our libero as well," Olson said. "She was spot on all night — serve-receive and defense. We needed this section win and Hancock was more than a quality opponent."

B-E faces Parkers Prairie at home on Thursday night at 7:15 for its third league match of the year.

MATCH SUMMARY

Brandon-Evansville 3, Hancock 1

(25-18, 26-24, 24-26, 25-22)

Okerlund — 2 aces, 8 digs; Emily Bukkila — 2 aces, 5 digs; Satterlie — 4 aces, 6 kills, 10 digs; Behrens — 9 kills, 8 digs; Schiele — 13 kills, 2 digs; Lund — 9 kills, 9 digs; Hansen — 2 aces, 1 kill, 1 block, 36 assists; 5 digs; Friedrich — 5 aces, 8 kills, 3 blocks, 3 assists, 3 digs