The Osakis cross country teams competed at the Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Invitational on Monday in Long Prairie.

The Silverstreak girls finished fourth with 111 team points, while the boys took sixth with 141.

Junior Lauren Savageau earned a runner-up time of 21:25 to lead both programs, while sophomore Rachel Walsh placed sixth overall in 22:27.

Senior Dacotah Stanek finished 20th in 24:39, while Elana Eckel and Alecia Kaelke rounded out the varsity girls in 40th and 43rd, respectively.

Sophomore Will Alverson was the top Osakis boys' finisher in fourth at 18:39.6, while fellow sophomore Pedro Martinez and junior Philip Mathews came in at the 31-32 slots.

Other Silverstreak boys' at Long Prairie included Austin Kulzer (34th), Shane Massmann (40th), Brandon Boogaard (43rd) and Riley Werven (45th).

Paynesville won the team title for the boys with 57 points, while Morris Area finished as the girls' champion at 45.

MEET SUMMARY

GIRLS TEAM SCORES — 1. Morris Area — 45; 2. Sauk Centre — 61; 3. Paynesville — 67; 4. Osakis — 111; 5. St. John's Prep — 118; 6. Benson-KMS — 138; 7. Royalton — 169; Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Long Prairie-Grey Eagle — Incomplete

OSAKIS FINISHERS — Savageau — second, 21:25; Walsh — sixth, 22:27; Stanek — 20th, 24:39; Eckel — 40th, 28:01; Kaelke — 43rd, 31:42

BOYS TEAM SCORES — 1. Paynesville — 57; 2. Benson-KMS — 58; 3. Morris Area — 70; 4. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle — 92; 5. St. John's Prep — 124; 6. Osakis — 141; 7. Sauk Centre — 150

OSAKIS FINISHERS — Alverson — fourth, 18:39.6; Martinez — 31st, 21:51.8; Mathews — 32nd, 21:59.4; Kulzer — 34th, 22:08.3; Massmann — 40th, 22:16.8; Boogaard — 43rd, 22:31.8; Werven — 45th, 23:15.6