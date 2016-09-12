Football: Knights held off by fifth-ranked Tigers

The West Central Area-Ashby football team was edged in a 29-22 game by the No. 5 ranked Class A team in Browerville-Eagle Valley on Friday night in Browerville.

The Knights (0-2) cut the Tigers' (2-0) lead to seven after junior quarterback Ross Anderson tossed his third touchdown pass of the night on a throw to junior running back Brady Sabolik and added a two-point conversion completion with 1:53 left in the fourth, but the ensuing onside kick was recovered by B-EV.

Following a pair of first downs, the Tigers were able to run out the clock to hold on for the home win.

Anderson finished 12-of-25 for 230 yards and three touchdowns, while Sabolik recorded 96 receiving yards on five catches and 63 rushing yards.

Junior Parker Clavin led WCA-A with 121 yards receiving on six grabs with a touchdown.

The Tigers scored the game's first points on a 19-yard run by junior fullback Jordan Gorder with 38 seconds left in the first quarter, before the senior added a 12-yard touchdown with 7:24 left on the clock before half to go up 15-0.

The Knights answered with just less than two minutes remaining in the half as Anderson connected with senior receiver Nathan Cook on a 16-yard touchdown strike.

B-EV quarterback Bryce Irsfeld launched a deep ball toward the end zone on the Tigers' next possession, but landed in the arms of the Knights' Kaden Spindler at the five-yard line after bouncing off the chest of the intended receiver.

WCA-A was forced to punt on its subsequent series, and botched the snap — allowing Gorder to punch in the Tigers' third score with seven seconds left to push ahead 22-7.

WCA-A kicked off the scoring in the third quarter on a 10-yard touchdown pass from Anderson to Clavin, but B-EV responded several minutes later on a catch-and-run 55-yard score by tight end Griffin Webster.

The Knights' defense allowed 281 total yards, including 222 rushing yards on 45 carries.

Senior Jacob Dreschel led WCA-A with 11 tackles, while Spindler had five and a half tackles to go with his second-quarter interception.

GAME SUMMARY

WCA-ASHBY 0 7 7 8 — 22

BROWERVILLE-EV 7 15 0 7 — 29

SCORING PLAYS — FIRST QUARTER — B-EV — Gorder 19-yard run; Irsfeld extra point

SECOND QUARTER — Gorder 12-yard run; Mathew May two-point conversion reception from Irsfeld; WCA-A — Cook 16-yard reception from Anderson; B-EV — Gorder 2-yard run; Irsfeld extra point

THIRD QUARTER — WCA-A — Clavin 10-yard reception from Anderson

FOURTH QUARTER — B-EV — Webster 55-yard reception from Irsfeld; WCA-A — Sabolik reception from Anderson; Clavin two-point conversion reception from Anderson

WCA — Total yards — 458; Passing yards — 230; Rushing yards — 68; Penalties — 7-55

WCA OFFENSE — Passing — Anderson — 12-25, 230 yards, 3 TD; Rushing — Sabolik — 14-63; Kaden Fernholz — 4-23; Cook — 7-2; Spindler — 3 - -3; Receiving — Clavin — 6-121, TD; Sabolik — 5-96, TD; Cook — 2-39, TD