Girls tennis: Cards win two of three at home invite

The Alexandria tennis team hosted a home invite on Saturday and came away with a 2-1 record after taking care of Sauk Centre and Crookston.

The Cardinals' only loss of the day came in a 6-1 match against state-ranked Delano to end the invite. Alexandria's win in that match came at third doubles, where Laura Wilmesmeier and Brianna Holm got a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Wilmesmeier had three wins on the day to help the Cardinals improve to 11-2 overall.

"I thought our girls played a good match at most every spot, but Delano is a very good team with seven seniors in their lineup that have played a lot of tennis," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said.

The Cardinals dominated their other two matches. They beat Crookston 6-1 in the second match, and took care of Sauk Centre 7-0 to open their day. Ellie Ronning played what coach Ronning called one of her best matches of the season in getting a 6-3, 6-1 win against Crookston.

It was part of a sweep at singles. Jamie Lanoue, Kim Snell and Alli Prestby followed suit with wins in straight sets to round out the lineup. Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner didn't drop a game in winning at first doubles, while Taylor Partington and Wilmesmeier won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Alexandria won six of its seven matches in straight sets against Sauk Centre. Lanoue used three sets to win at second singles, while Ronning, Snell and Josie Nelson won in straight sets.

Peterson and Wegner, Partington and Wilmesmeier and Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann won in straight sets in the doubles lineup.

"Our goal for the day was to get a win over Crookston and play the other two teams tough," coach Ronning said. "Crookston is a common opponent for the North subsection teams, so they were a priority. I feel we improved on this day, and it will benefit us as we head into next week when we play Brainerd and Apollo."

INVITE SUMMARY

Alexandria 7, Sauk Centre 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — Ronning (A) def. Morgan Kranz, 6-2, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Melissa Zimmermann, 6-4, 4-6, (10-8); No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Maria Jennissen, 6-2, 6-2; No. 4 — Nelson (A) def. Emily Primus, 6-2, 6-2

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Hannah Mockros/Erica Middendorf, 7-6(7), 6-2; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Savanna Marthaler/Sarah Middendorf, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Alexis Tate/Natalie Berndt, 6-1, 6-2

Alexandria 6, Crookston 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — Ronning (A) def. Ally Tiedemann, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Lanoue (A) def. Amy Follette, 6-2, 6-2; No. 3 — Snell (A) def. Kendall Wahouske, 6-3, 6-4; No. 4 — Prestby (A) def. Elysa Christensen, 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Peterson/Wegner (A) def. Elise Tangquist/Jaeden Lizakowski, 6-0, 6-0; No. 2 — Partington/Wilmesmeier (A) def. Megan Flateland/Nissa Brekken, 6-1, 6-0; No. 3 — Holm/Ressemann (A) def. Catherine Tiedemann/Emma Borowice, 2-6, 6-4, (10-7)

Delano 6, Alexandria 1

SINGLES — No. 1 — Ginger Valentine (D) def. Ronning, 6-3, 6-1; No. 2 — Katie Schleif (D) def. Snell, 6-2, 6-3; No. 3 — Kitty Bonine (D) def. Nelson, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Steph Almquist (D) def. Prestby, 6-2, 6-1

DOUBLES — No. 1 — Jackie Damberg/Alyssa Trautman (D) def. Peterson/Wegner, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Natalie Pupp/Brandi Sleypen (D) def. Partington/Wegner, 6-1, 6-1; No. 3 — Wilmesmeier/Holm (A) def. Abby Scheck/Kyra Van Batavia, 6-1, 6-4