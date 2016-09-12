Blizzard hockey: Alex takes season opener at Breezy

The Alexandria Blizzard opened up its season with a road win at Breezy Point on Saturday as the Blizzard held on for a 5-4 win.

Alexandria led 3-1 after two periods behind Alec Seeger, Mack Strong and Dawson Ellingworth goals. It was 5-1 less than four minutes into the third as David Carey got in on the scoring with two goals.

Breezy Point gained some momentum from there. Nick Blanchette scored at 4:03 to make it 5-2, and Wyatt Stotts and Andrew Heckaman scored late in the period. That's all the closer they could get, though, as Brey Effertz held on for the win in net for Alexandria with 34 saves.

Carey had three points for the Blizzard after adding an assist to his two-goal night. Emil Lindfors added two assists, while Ellingworth, Strong, Steven Gustafson and Seeger ended with two points apiece, as well.

Alexandria's next game is Sept. 23 at the New Ulm Steel. The Blizzard's first home game at the Runestone Community Center is Oct. 15 against the Granite City Lumberjacks.

GAME SUMMARY

ALEXANDRIA 2 1 2 - 5

BREEZY POINT 0 1 3 - 4

SHOTS - Alexandria - 9, 9, 14 - 32; Breezy Point - 9, 12, 17 - 38

ALEXANDRIA SCORING - Ellingworth - 1 goal, 1 assist; Strong - 1 goal, 1 assist; Gustafson - 2 assists; Carey - 2 goals, 1 assist; Lindfors - 2 assists; Seeger - 1 goal, 1 assist

GOALTENDING - Alexandria - Effertz - W, 34 saves, 4 goals allowed; Breezy Point - Lindhe Magnus - L, 27 saves, 5 goals allowed