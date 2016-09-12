Football: Parkers remains unbeaten with Kimball win

The Parkers Prairie football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 30-14 win over Kimball Area on Friday, a week after running all over Wadena-Deer Creek 48-14.

The Panthers outscored Kimball 16-0 in the second half after the game was tied at 14 at the break. Kimball scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass and again after a fumble deep in Panthers' territory for their scores.

Harry Samuelson hit Travis Yohnke from 21-yards and 60 yards for the Panthers' first-half touchdowns. They added a two-point conversion connection on the second score to tie things at 14 apiece.

"The second half was a better half for the Panthers on both sides of the ball," head coach John Sieling said. "The big play was on the defensive side of the ball. Kimball's first drive of the second half drove them down to the Panther 4-yard line. On first down, a tipped ball in the end zone was grabbed by Josh McKeown and ran back to the 50-yard line. That key interception changed the momentum."

The Panthers moved down the field from there. Devin Glebe caught a 23-yard pass down to the Cubs' 2-yard line to set up a Samuelson touchdown run. Samuelson added the two-point conversion, and Parkers Prairie never gave that lead away. The Panthers used a seven-play, 93-yard drive that came entirely on the ground as McKeown finished the drive with a 29-yard touchdown run. He added the two-point conversion to make for the final score.

McKeown had a big day on the defensive side of the ball with 19 tackles and the interception. Andrew Johnson added an interception, while Zach Ward had 10 tackles and a sack, and Derek Sudbeck added a sack, as well.

Samuelson carried the ball for 81 yards and a score, while throwing for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing. Yohnke had four catches for 91 yards and the two touchdowns. It was enough to overcome three first-half interceptions by the Panthers.

Parkers Prairie will put its unbeaten record on the line this Friday with its first home game against another 2-0 team. Upsala-Swanville Area comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.