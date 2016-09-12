Volleyball: Knights place second at Wheaton tourney

The West Central Area volleyball team finished as the runners-up at the annual Wheaton tournament this past weekend with a 2-1 record on the day.

After winning the pool with a pair of wins over Minnewaska and Ashby, the Knights faced off against Wheaton-Herman-Norcross in the championship — falling in straight sets (25-18, 25-22).

"This was a rematch from earlier in the week. Wheaton is a very tough, balanced team," head coach Amy Linn said. "The girls went into the match confident in the numbers we were able to produce earlier in the week. The girls served very tough at 97 percent and did a great job on serve-receive. We did struggle, however, blocking against a powerful offense."

WCA defeated Minnewaska in the second match of the tournament in three sets (22-25, 25-21, 15-12).

"We were able to finish and put Minnewaska away, which is something that we have really been focusing on," Linn explained. "The girls really played well as a team and worked hard to come out with the win."

Katie Merrick led the Knights in the win with 10 kills, while Morgan Sanstead notched four aces and Brianna Kreft distributed 12 assists.

The Knights won in straight sets at 25-21 and 25-9 over Ashby in the tournament opener.

"We got off to a slow start, but were able to put set one away," Linn said. "In set two, we played much more controlled."

WCA recorded 22 kills versus the Arrows, with Katie Merrick putting down eight of them. Kreft dished out 11 assists, while Hailey Bennett added five.

"Overall, I was very impressed with our play this weekend," Linn said. "The girls have been working really hard and deserved some recognition for their commitment and dedication to improving their skills. Earning second place feels great and we hope to continue playing controlled and consistent volleyball."