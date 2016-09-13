Sports schedule for Tuesday, September 13
VOLLEYBALL
Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.
Osakis at Swanville, 7:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at ACGC, 7 p.m.
WCA at Ortonville, 6:45 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at Bertha-Hewitt, 7:15 p.m.
BOYS SOCCER
Alexandria at Sartell, 5 p.m.
Minnewaska at St. Cloud Cathedral, 4 p.m.
GIRLS SOCCER
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 7 p.m.
GIRLS TENNIS
Alexandria vs. Brainerd, 4:30 p.m.
Minnewaska at Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.
Parkers Prairie at LPGE Tourney, 2 p.m.
GIRLS SWIMMING
Alexandria vs. Sartell, 6 p.m.