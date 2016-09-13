Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Sports schedule for Tuesday, September 13

    By Eric Morken Today at 12:00 a.m.

    VOLLEYBALL

    Alexandria vs. St. Cloud Apollo, 7 p.m.

    Osakis at Swanville, 7:30 p.m.

    Minnewaska at ACGC, 7 p.m.

    WCA at Ortonville, 6:45 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie at Bertha-Hewitt, 7:15 p.m.

    BOYS SOCCER

    Alexandria at Sartell, 5 p.m.

    Minnewaska at St. Cloud Cathedral, 4 p.m.

    GIRLS SOCCER

    Alexandria vs. Sartell, 7 p.m.

    GIRLS TENNIS

    Alexandria vs. Brainerd, 4:30 p.m.

    Minnewaska at Montevideo, 4:30 p.m.

    Parkers Prairie at LPGE Tourney, 2 p.m.

    GIRLS SWIMMING

    Alexandria vs. Sartell, 6 p.m.

    Explore related topics:sports
    Eric Morken

    Eric Morken is the sports and outdoor editor at the Echo Press and Osakis Review newspapers in Douglas County, MN. Follow him on Twitter at echo_sports.

    EMorken@echopress.com
    (320) 763-1229
    Advertisement
    randomness