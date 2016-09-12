Girls soccer: Alex wraps up week with tie against Tech
The Alexandria girls soccer team (1-3-3) played to a 1-1 tie against Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Tech on Saturday afternoon.
The game was scoreless 20 minutes into the second half before Alexandria's McKenna Smith got behind the defense and was fouled outside the penalty area to set up a free kick. Smith sent a shot over the Tigers' wall that the Tech keeper couldn't handle cleanly. Four Alexandria players converged on the rebound, and Maggie Slagle knocked it in for a 1-0 lead.
With almost seven minutes left, the Tigers got the equalizer from Gabbie Rud on an assist from Emilie Miller.
Roos liked the play from a defensive unit that included Kendall Kohler, Shea Issendorf, Anna Jensen, Maryn Vaagness, Madi Gay and Maggie Pfeffer. The Cardinals had 10 shots, to St. Cloud Tech's six. That included a perfectly executed corner kick that Kohler headed just off the crossbar.
The tie came after one of the top teams in the CLC in St. Cloud Apollo scored three first-half goals to defeat Alexandria 4-0 at home last Thursday.
Roos stated the Cardinals' best offensive chance came from Smith, who made a strong run and cut pass into the penalty area, but could not connect with the weak-side run.
"Right now, this team is focusing on growth and improvement, not win-loss record," Roos said. "We saw huge improvement in intensity and execution. The goal is to continue doing so every game and come into playoffs as a team that will be competitive in any section matchup."