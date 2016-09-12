Volleyball: Streaks tested at Sauk Rapids Tourney

The Osakis volleyball team went to the Sauk Rapids Tournament on Saturday and lost 2-0 to Pipestone and Dassel-Cokato and 2-1 to Braham, while getting its lone win against Little Falls in a 2-1 match.

"We did some very good things today and also had some moments that could've been much better," Osakis coach Kirsten Wessel said. "The main thing is that we learned a lot today about what we are capable of, both the ups and downs."

Wessel liked the way the Silverstreaks played in the loss to a good Pipestone team.

"We started our day with pretty good energy," Wessel said. "Our second game against Little Falls went pretty well. Dassel-Cokato had two pretty good middle hitters that were tough for us to stop. Braham did a nice job of mixing up their outside hit shots, line and cross court. We had the momentum, but we made too many errors in the third set."

Morgan Staloch had 22 kills for Osakis in the tournament, while Kayla Sorenson had 21 and Jessica Bliese added 17. Hannah Lien led the way with 45 assists, and Jordyn Stroup had 36. Defensively, it was Jordyn Rajdl leading the way with 38 digs.

TOURNAMENT SUMMARY

OSAKIS - Corinne Collins - 4 kills, 1 dig; Emma Johnson - 5 aces, 27 digs; Lien - 2 aces, 11 kills, 3 blocks, 45 assists, 21 digs; Bliese - 17 kills, 2 blocks, 2 assists, 7 digs; Rajdl - 9 kills, 38 digs; Stroup - 1 ace, 8 kills, 2 blocks, 36 assists, 21 digs; Sorenson - 1 ace, 21 kills, 3 blocks, 2 assists, 30 digs; Staloch - 22 kills, 5 blocks, 26 digs; Tianna Stanek - 1 dig