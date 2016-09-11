Weekend sports roundup

The Alexandria tennis team hosted a home invite on Saturday and came away with a 2-1 record after taking care of Sauk Centre and Crookston.

The Cardinals’ only loss of the day came in a 6-1 match against state-ranked Delano to end the invite. Alexandria’s win in that match came at third doubles, where Laura Wilmesmeier and Brianna Holm got a 6-1, 6-4 victory. Wilmesmeier had three wins on the day to help the Cardinals improve to 11-2 overall.

“I thought our girls played a good match at most every spot, but Delano is a very good team with seven seniors in their lineup that have played a lot of tennis,” Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said.

The Cardinals dominated their other two matches. They beat Crookston 6-1 in the second match, and took care of Sauk Centre 7-0 to open their day. Ellie Ronning played what coach Ronning called one of her best matches of the season in getting a 6-3, 6-1 win against Crookston.

It was part of a sweep at singles. Jamie Lanoue, Kim Snell and Alli Prestby followed suit with wins in straight sets to round out the lineup. Kaity Peterson and Mariah Wegner didn’t drop a game in winning at first doubles, while Taylor Partington and Wilmesmeier won 6-1, 6-0 at second doubles.

Alexandria won six of its seven matches in straight sets against Sauk Centre. Lanoue used three sets to win at second singles, while Ronning, Snell and Josie Nelson won in straight sets.

Peterson and Wegner, Partington and Wilmesmeier and Brianna Holm and Madison Ressemann won in straight sets in the doubles lineup.

“Our goal for the day was to get a win over Crookston and play the other two teams tough,” coach Ronning said. “Crookston is a common opponent for the North subsection teams, so they were a priority. I feel we improved on this day, and it will benefit us as we head into next week when we play Brainerd and Apollo.”

GIRLS SOCCER

Alexandria 1, St. Cloud Tech 1 (F/OT)

The Alexandria girls soccer team played to a 1-1 tie against Central Lakes Conference foe St. Cloud Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The game was scoreless 20 minutes into the second half before Alexandria’s McKenna Smith got behind the defense and was fouled outside the penalty area to set up a free kick. Smith sent a shot over the Tigers’ wall that the Tech keeper couldn’t handle cleanly. Four Alexandria players converged on the rebound, and Maggie Slagle knocked it in for a 1-0 lead.

With almost seven minutes left, the Tigers got the equalizer from Gabbie Rud on an assist from Emilie Miller.

“Kaye Paschka had the best opportunity in OT when a blast from in tight was fought off by the Tech goalkeeper,” Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said.

Roos liked the play from a defensive unit that included Kendall Kohler, Shea Issendorf, Anna Jensen, Maryn Vaagness, Madi Gay and Maggie Pfeffer.

The Cardinals’ offense had 10 shots, to St. Cloud Tech’s six. That included a perfectly executed corner kick that Kohler headed just off the cross bar.

“Right now, this team is focusing on growth and improvement, not win-loss record,” Roos said. “We saw huge improvement in intensity and execution. The goal is to continue doing so every game and come into playoffs as a team that will be competitive in any section matchup.”

BOYS SOCCER

St. Cloud Tech 2, Alexandria 0

The Alexandria boys soccer team couldn’t find the back of the net in a 2-0 loss against St. Cloud Tech on Saturday afternoon.

The Tigers jumped out early with goals in the eighth and ninth minutes. That lead held up as the Tigers continued to pressure the net all day. Alexandria’s Zach Harstad was peppered with 23 shots, turning aside 21 of those.

VOLLEYBALL

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team went to the Browerville Tournament on Saturday and came back with a 2-2 record.

The Chargers beat Browerville (25-19, 25-19) and Bertha-Hewitt (25-17, 25-15), while losing to New York Mills (25-19, 25-21) and Verndale in three sets (23-25, 25-18, 15-13).

Head coach Kelly Olson was happy with a lot of what he saw on Saturday, including the Chargers ability to side out at a 58-percent clip.

“We are getting there,” Olson said. “The kids attacked the blocks all day, so we are becoming more aggressive in what we want to do with the ball. We had pretty good serve receive and free-ball passing most of the day. I can see a few rotations that need more work than others, but for the most part we were taking care of the ball.”

Olson added that their serving needs to get better.

“In the two matches we lost, we missed too many serves,” he said. “We sided out so well all day and to lose a match because we are having trouble serving the ball is disappointing, but to know we can side out efficiently is great news. Our defense played very well today. We are seeing and reacting. The kids are starting to read the other side of the net and making adjustments accordingly. We have to finish more of our blocks and probably transition faster, but overall we were solid.”

Shyanna Behrens led the charge at the net with 27 kills in the four matches. Lizzy Friedrich had 17, Allie Satterlie and Elizabeth Schiele each had 15 and Kennedy Lund added 12 kills. Kylee Hansen had 64 assists, and Satterlie led the defense with 26 digs, while Lund had 21.

“The players and the staff had a fun day, know where we need to improve and look forward to getting back on the court Monday in Hancock,” Olson said.

The Osakis volleyball team went to the Sauk Rapids Tournament on Saturday and lost 2-0 to Pipestone and Dassel-Cokato and 2-1 to Braham, while getting its lone win against Little Falls in a 2-1 match.

“We did some very good things today and also had some moments that could've been much better,” Osakis coach Kirsten Wessel said. “The main thing is that we learned a lot today about what we are capable of, both the ups and downs.”

Wessel liked the way the Silverstreaks played in the loss to a good Pipestone team.

“We started our day with pretty good energy,” Wessel said. “Our second game against Little Falls went pretty well. Dassel-Cokato had two pretty good middle hitters that were tough for us to stop. Braham did a nice job of mixing up their outside hit shots, line and cross court. We had the momentum, but we made too many errors in the third set.”

Morgan Staloch had 22 kills for Osakis in the tournament, while Kayla Sorenson had 21 and Jessica Bliese added 17. Hannah Lien led the way with 45 assists, and Jordyn Stroup had 36. Defensively, it was Jordyn Rajdl leading the way with 38 digs.

FOOTBALL

Parkers Prairie 30, Kimball Area 14 (From Friday night)

The Parkers Prairie football team improved to 2-0 on the season with a 30-14 win over Kimball Area on Friday, a week after running all over Wadena-Deer Creek 48-14.

The Panthers outscored Kimball 16-0 in the second half after the game was tied at 14 at the break. Kimball scored on a 31-yard touchdown pass and again after a fumble deep in Panthers’ territory for their scores.

Harry Samuelson hit Travis Yohnke from 21-yards and 60 yards for the Panthers’ first-half touchdowns. They added a two-point conversion connection on the second score to tie things at 14 apiece.

“The second half was a better half for the Panthers on both sides of the ball,” head coach John Sieling said. “The big play was on the defensive side of the ball. Kimball’s first drive of the second half drove them down to the Panther 4-yard line. On first down, a tipped ball in the end zone was grabbed by Josh McKeown and ran back to the 50-yard line. That key interception changed the momentum.”

The Panthers moved down the field from there. Devin Glebe caught a 23-yard pass down to the Cubs’ 2-yard line to set up a Samuelson touchdown run. Samuelson added the two-point conversion, and Parkers Prairie never gave that lead away. The Panthers used a seven-play, 93-yard drive that came entirely on the ground as McKeown finished the drive with a 29-yard touchdown run. He added the two-point conversion to make for the final score.

McKeown had a big day on the defensive side of the ball with 19 tackles and the interception. Andrew Johnson added an interception, while Zach Ward had 10 tackles and a sack, and Derek Sudbeck added a sack, as well.

Samuelson carried the ball for 81 yards and a score, while throwing for 183 yards and two touchdowns on 12-of-19 passing. Yohnke had four catches for 91 yards and the two touchdowns. It was enough to overcome three first-half interceptions by the Panthers.

Parkers Prairie will put its unbeaten record on the line this Friday with its first home game against another 2-0 team. Upsala-Swanville Area comes to town for a 7 p.m. kickoff.

OTHER AREA FOOTBALL SCORES FROM FRIDAY NIGHT

Browerville-Eagle Valley 29, West Central Area-Ashby 22

Montevideo 13, Minnewaska 8