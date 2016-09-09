Girls soccer: Apollo shuts out Cards

One of the top teams in the Central Lakes Conference in St. Cloud Apollo scored three first-half goals to defeat Alexandria 4-0 at home on Thursday night.

"[We] tightened up the defense in the second half, cutting Apollo's shot numbers in half and limiting them to one fluky second half goal," Alexandria head coach Tom Roos said. "The center midfield platoon of first-year varsity players Maggie Slagle, Josie Minnerath and McKenna Ellingson showed improvement.

Roos stated the Cardinals' (1-3-2, 1-2-1 Central Lakes) best offensive chance came from McKenna Smith, who made a strong run and cut pass into the penalty area, but could not connect with the weak-side run.

Alexandria hosts St. Cloud Tech (0-4) on Saturday night at 7. The Eagles (3-0-2, 2-0-1 CLC) head to Becker for a non-conference game Monday night at 7.