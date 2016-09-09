Tennis: Tech lives up to top ranking

Thursday's matchup between the Alexandria and St. Cloud Tech tennis teams was a battle of two undefeateds, as the Tigers showed why they have long been the class of the Central Lakes Conference.

Tech, ranked as the No. 1 team in the Class AA polls, won 7-0, including six of the seven matches in straight sets.

"We got a taste of what it is like to play the best team in the state," Alexandria head coach Dave Ronning said. "Our girls fought hard and the effort was there, but the Tigers are that good. They dominated our singles lineup and frustrated our girls throughout the match with solid groundstrokes and overpowering play."

The Cardinals took just six games total throughout the four losses in singles. The closest match came at second doubles, where Taylor Partington and Laura Wilmesmeier forced a third set but lost 6-4, 4-6, 6-3. It halted what had been an unbeaten start to the season for the Alexandria duo.

"The doubles was a bit closer on the scoreboard, but we did not play one of our better matches," Ronning said. "We had a hard time putting points together, and the Tigers were very aggressive and overwhelmed the net to control the matches."

The Cardinals will look to bounce back in a home quad on Saturday that starts at 10 a.m.

"We knew Tech would be tough, and now we need to go back to work and take what we learned in this match and apply it to our own game and use it to motivate us to get better," Ronning said.

MATCH SUMMARY

St. Cloud Tech 7, Alexandria 0

SINGLES — No. 1 — Taylor Tarrolly (T) def. Ellie Ronning, 6-1, 6-1; No. 2 — Katelyn Tarrolly (T) def. Jamie Lanoue, 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Tarrolly (T) def. Kim Snell, 6-1, 6-1; No. 4 — Kate Inderieden (T) def. Alli Prestby, 6-1, 6-1

DOUBLES — Anne Bowe/Rebekah Zwiener (T) def. Kaity Peterson/Mariah Wegner, 6-1, 6-2; No. 2 — Kelsey Kline/Natalie Peterson (T) def. Partington/Wilmesmeier, 6-4, 4-6, 6-3; No. 3 — Courtney Donnelly/Natalie Kuntz (T) def. Madison Reisman/Brianna Holm, 6-1, 6-2