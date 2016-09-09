Volleyball: Rocori sweeps Cards in CLC

The Alexandria volleyball team ran into one of the top teams in the Central Lakes Conference and fell in a 3-0 match to Rocori.

The Spartans (7-1, 2-0 CLC) won the first set 25-18 before having to fight off the Cardinals (3-5, 2-1 CLC) in the second set 28-26. Rocori took care of the match 25-16 in the third.

Celia Blattner led the Spartans with eight kills, while Eleanor Holthaus added seven kills and five blocks. Abby Pohlen led the Cardinals with eight kills and eight digs. Syri Williams finished with 14 digs and Kayla Feldhake set up her teammates with 23 assists. MATCH SUMMARY Rocori 3, Alexandria 0 (25-18, 28-26, 25-16) ALEXANDRIA — Feldhake — 1 kill, 3 aces, 23 assists, 4 digs; Jordyn Lamb — 4 kills, 2 digs; Mac Duwenhoegger — 3 kills, 1 ace, 7 digs, 1 block; Kendra Hardy — 3 kills, 1 ace; Pohlen — 8 kills, 8 digs, 4 blocks; Williams — 1 kill, 1 ace, 14 digs; Alana Rodas — 3 aces, 4 digs; Mya Lesnar — 3 kills, 1 dig, 1 block

