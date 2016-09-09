Swimming: Cards fall at hands of Warriors

The Alexandria swimming and diving team ran into another good program in the Central Lakes Conference on Thursday and fell in a 104-78 meet against Brainerd.

The Cardinals had three wins on the night, two in the relays and one individually from Hannah Eklund. Eklund took the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.84; well in front of second-place finisher Gabby VanHorn of the Warriors.

The 200 freestyle relay team of Jadeya Peterson, McKenna Horan, Eklund and Rachel Kriese added a win in 1:55.92. The 400 freestyle relay team of Mikayla Meece, Peterson, Horan and Ashtyn Molesworth also won in 4:06.87.

MEET SUMMARY

Brainerd 104, Alexandria 78

ALEXANDRIA SCORING — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:02.58

200 FREESTYLE — Eklund — second, 2:12.36; Kaitlyn Meece — fourth, 2:19.51

200 IM — M. Meece — second, 2:24.95; Bartosiewski — fourth, 2:36.34

50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 27.30; Peterson — fourth, 28.19

DIVING — M. Meece — second, 1:09.09; Savannah Overland — fifth, 1:16.50

100 FREESTYLE — Peterson — third, 1:00.33; Cassie Corson — fifth, 1:05.45

500 FREESTYLE — K. Meece — third, 6:15.86; Chantell Bergquist — fifth, 6:37.88

100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:12.84; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — M. Meece, Peterson, Horan, Molesworth — first, 4:06.87; Corson, Katie Coopet, K. Meece, Bartosiewski — second, 4:33.55