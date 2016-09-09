Swimming: Cards fall at hands of Warriors

Search
    By Eric Morken Today at 11:28 a.m.

    The Alexandria swimming and diving team ran into another good program in the Central Lakes Conference on Thursday and fell in a 104-78 meet against Brainerd.

    The Cardinals had three wins on the night, two in the relays and one individually from Hannah Eklund. Eklund took the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.84; well in front of second-place finisher Gabby VanHorn of the Warriors.

    The 200 freestyle relay team of Jadeya Peterson, McKenna Horan, Eklund and Rachel Kriese added a win in 1:55.92. The 400 freestyle relay team of Mikayla Meece, Peterson, Horan and Ashtyn Molesworth also won in 4:06.87.

    MEET SUMMARY

    Brainerd 104, Alexandria 78

    ALEXANDRIA SCORING — 200 MEDLEY RELAY — Meece, Eklund, Abby Bartosiewski, Molesworth — second, 2:02.58

    200 FREESTYLE — Eklund — second, 2:12.36; Kaitlyn Meece — fourth, 2:19.51

    200 IM — M. Meece — second, 2:24.95; Bartosiewski — fourth, 2:36.34

    50 FREESTYLE — Molesworth — third, 27.30; Peterson — fourth, 28.19

    DIVING — M. Meece — second, 1:09.09; Savannah Overland — fifth, 1:16.50

    100 FREESTYLE — Peterson — third, 1:00.33; Cassie Corson — fifth, 1:05.45

    500 FREESTYLE — K. Meece — third, 6:15.86; Chantell Bergquist — fifth, 6:37.88

    100 BREASTSTROKE — Eklund — first, 1:12.84; 400 FREESTYLE RELAY — M. Meece, Peterson, Horan, Molesworth — first, 4:06.87; Corson, Katie Coopet, K. Meece, Bartosiewski — second, 4:33.55

