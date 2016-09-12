Boys soccer: Cards fall in OT against Apollo

The Tigers jumped out early with goals in the eighth and ninth minutes. That lead held up as the Tigers continued to pressure the net all day. Alexandria's Zach Harstad was peppered with 23 shots, turning aside 21 of those.

It was the second straight loss for Alexandria after the Cardinals lost in overtime last Thursday as St. Cloud Apollo's Graham Virtue scored the game-winner in the extra session off an assist from Logan Lommel.

The Cardinals trailed 1-0 after a penalty kick in the sixth minute of the game, but answered back 10 minutes later when Cameron Rice scored off an assist from Josh Kietzmann. It was the start of a big day for the junior. Rice scored again in the 34th minute off a pass from Anthony Krick to tie things at two apiece at the half. Then in the second half, he completed the hat trick by scoring in the 63rd minute on a penalty kick. It looked like that might do it, but Apollo scored five minutes later to force overtime. Once there, the Eagles got the goal from Virtue in the fifth minute to secure the win.

Harstad had 17 saves in the losing effort. Alexandria had nine shots on goal itself.

"It was a hard fought game between two very fine teams," Alexandria head coach Cahil Collins said. "As the score indicates, the game went back and forth with some great soccer. The boys put forth a great effort, but it came just a little short. I am and they should be proud of the level they competed at."

Alexandria fell to 4-3 with the losses and to 2-3 in the CLC.