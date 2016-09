The Alexandria boys soccer team lost in overtime on Thursday as St. Cloud Apollo's Graham Virtue scored the game-winner in the extra session off an assist from Logan Lommel.

It was one of two assists and a goal for Lommel. Abass Mohamed and Erik Heyedahl also scored goals for the Eagles (2-3, 2-1 Central Lakes Conference).

Alexandria fell to 4-2 with the loss and to 2-2 in the CLC.