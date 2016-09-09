Volleyball: Crisp passing propels B-E win at HLA

The Brandon-Evansville volleyball team improved to 2-0 in the Little Eight Conference with a 3-1 win at Hillcrest Lutheran Academy on Thursday night in Fergus Falls.

"After a good win against Battle Lake on Tuesday, we were hoping for a strong showing tonight against Hillcrest. At times we did what we wanted to, but again, we never got into the flow of a match and at times it felt a little choppy watching out there," head coach Kelly Olson said. "We had a tendency to kill chances tonight due to untimely missed serves, some simple breakdowns in communication and we also had a couple of swings taken that looked uneasy."

The Chargers (2-1, 2-0 LEC) sandwiched a pair of convincing wins in the first and third sets around a 25-20 loss in the second.

B-E closed out the win in the fourth by five points at 25-20.

"What we did that was excellent was pass the ball. Our serve receive and free-ball control was just where we want it to be," Olson said. "Carrigan Okerlund had great touches all over the court tonight and saved us more than a few points in coverage and defense. I felt the girls did a good job of staying with the ball. That matches what we had on Tuesday, so a good pattern is starting to develop there."

Okerlund recorded three aces with seven digs defensively, while Allie Satterlie added four aces, five kills and six digs.

Shyanna Behrens and Lizzy Friedrich led the attack with a dozen kills each, while Behrens notched 10 digs.

Kylee Hansen distributed 37 assists and Kennedy Lund added eight kills.

"I think each girl is starting to get into a rhythm at the net at times," Olson said. "We just need to work more on our out of system attacks and become aggressive through the whole swing and trust in our training. I also liked how we covered tonight and played good defense too as an entire unit. It's early, but games will start to pile up quick. We will start making a few adjustments and working on our shortcomings and see if we can shore some of those things up."

Olson added that his team must improve from the service line in order to correct the multiple unforced errors.

B-E heads to the Browerville-Eagle Valley tournament on Saturday in Browerville.

The Chargers open play against Bertha-Hewitt before rounding out pool play versus Verndale and B-EV.

MATCH SUMMARY

Brandon-Evansville 3, HLA 1

25-15, 20-25, 25-11, 25-20

BRANDON-EVANSVILLE — Okerlund — 3 aces, 1 assist, 7 digs; Satterlie — 4 aces, 5 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Behrens — 1 ace, 12 kills, 10 digs; Elizabeth Schiele — 6 kills, 1 block; Lund — 8 kills, 1 assist, 4 digs; Hansen — 2 aces, 5 kills, 37 assists; 3 digs; Friedrich — 12 kills, 2 digs