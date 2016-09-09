The Alexandria boys and girls cross-country teams competed at the Detroit Lakes Invitational on Thursday in ideal race conditions.

The boys finished third out of 11 schools with 87 team points, while the Cardinal girls placed fourth out of nine teams with 94 points.

Perham took home both the boys and girls titles after both programs finished with less than 50 points on the day.

"The boys had a chance to take a look at a few other teams that will all be fighting for a top-two finish at sections," head coach Travis Hochhalter said. "Bemidji showed up with a very tough team and got our number, beating us by 11 points. Detroit Lakes and Moorhead were in the top six as a couple of teams that tend to prove themselves as contenders in our section. The coaches were extremely pleased with how well our entire team competed over the final 1,600 meters on one of the most challenging courses of the season. The summer miles are showing with many of the individuals on the team."

Keaton Gruber finished third to lead the boys in 17:12.4, followed closely behind by Jackson Wichtendahl in fifth in 17:21.

Kyle VanderTuin took 24th in 18:48.6, while Blake Johnston and Nolan Christenson rounded out the top of the Cardinals' lineup in 27th and 28th, respectively.

Bethany Miller was the meet runner-up on the girls side in 20:29.5, while Aleah Miller placed sixth with a time of 20:52.5.

"There were several excellent races. Bethany looked very strong over the distance," Hochhalter said. "Aleah Miller had a great race on a very tough and hilly course, only a few seconds off the best 5K race of her young career. It was not only fun to watch these girls compete hard, it was electric as the girls were having fun supporting the rest of the Alexandria teams."

Megan Shulstad finished 20th in 22:09.4, while Kylie Larson and Camille Johnson finished 31st and 35th.

RACE RESULTS

BOYS TOP-SIX TEAM SCORES — 1. Perham — 48; 2. Bemidji — 76; 3. Alexandria — 87; 4. Detroit Lakes — 95; 5. WCA — 112; 6. Moorhead — 122

ALEXANDRIA FINISHES — Gruber — third, 17:12.4; Wichtendahl — fifth, 17:21; VanderTuin — 24th, 18:48.6; Johnston — 27th, 1(;02.4; Christenson — 28th, 1(;03.5; Nic Chromey — 32nd, 19:10.5; Ryan Maier — 44th, 19:39.2

GIRLS TOP-FIVE TEAM SCORES — 1. Perham — 44; 2. Moorhead — 67; 3. Bemidji — 94; 4. Alexandria — 94; 5. Pelican Rapids — 124