Football: Home opener is a big one for Osakis

It's only the second week of the season, but Osakis football coach Bill Infanger views this Friday's match-up against Otter Tail Central as an important one in the district picture this fall.

The Silverstreaks are riding high after rushing for 381 yards in a 56-14 win at Pelican Rapids last Friday. The Bulldogs are 0-1 after a 26-14 loss to Barnesville, but Infanger expects another good OTC team when the two programs square off at 7 p.m. in Osakis Friday.

"We know we have a lot of hard work ahead of us to get the job done," Infanger said. "A win against OTC would be huge for our team for confidence and district standings. They are the defending district champs. If we are going to contend for the district, we need this game. It would be something our guys could really hang their hat on as an accomplishment; another sign of hard work paying off."

The Bulldogs lost a lot of talented players from a state tournament team a year ago. They went 10-2 overall and averaged 42.5 points per game.

OTC won a 57-0 game when these two teams met Aug. 28, 2015. The Bulldogs might not have quite the firepower they did in 2015, but Infanger says their JV program was very good last season and he expects those guys will be ready to step up to varsity and play well.

"Offensively, their strength will continue to be running the ball, as it has been in the past," he said. "They will get off the ball with a big, strong line and try to run the ball inside right at you. Defensively, they get off the ball well and play downhill. Their nose guard, [Daniel] Ukkelberg, is a tough player to handle. We have to establish our run game by winning the battles on the line. There are no shortcuts; we have to win in the trenches."

The Bulldogs also have a weapon on the outside in senior receiver Eric Van Erp.

"He's a threat to go all the way anytime the ball is in his hands," Infanger said. "He is also their punter, and ran a fake punt for a touchdown in week one. We have to be aware of him no matter where they line him up, and we have to be ready for them to move him around."

The Silverstreaks have some weapons themselves, and they led to a lot of explosive plays last week. Four of their rushing touchdowns came from at least 20 yards out, as 12 different guys got a carry against the Vikings. Colton Waldvogel led the way with 125 yards and two scores on just 13 touches.

The Silverstreaks will lean on that ground game again this week, they hope to a 2-0 record.

"We expect to be able to run the ball every game we play," Infanger said. "We just expect it to be more difficult against good defensive teams like OTC. Everything we do is based off of being able to run the ball and set up our play-action passes. Last year OTC was able to keep us well under 100 yards rushing for the game. We have to see a drastic improvement in that area to be successful this Friday."