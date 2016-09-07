The Alexandria boys soccer team notched its fourth win of the season with a 3-2 Central Lakes Conference victory at Rocori on Tuesday night in Cold Spring.

As the match appeared to be destined for extra time, sophomore midfielder JJ Foster scored the game winner in the 80th minute assisted by junior Tyler Harris with less than 30 seconds left in regulation to secure the victory.

"It was a hard fought game with the teams evenly matched," head coach Cahil Collins said. "It was a very nice conference win."

The Cardinals (4-1, 2-1 CLC) struck first in the 10th minute with a goal from junior midfielder Cameron Rice assisted by senior Justin Schmitz.

The Spartans (2-2-1, 0-2 CLC) responded in the 31st minute on a penalty kick past senior keeper Zach Harstad, who finished with five saves on the night.

Collins stated the second half was even throughout until the 72nd minute when Rocori took the lead at 2-1. Alexandria answered two minutes later as senior Anthony Krick scored on a direct free kick to equalize, before Foster's game winner.