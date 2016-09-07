Volleyball: Melrose sweeps Lakers

The Minnewaska volleyball team was swept at Melrose for its second loss of the season in the Lakers' West Central Conference opener on Tuesday night.

Minnewaska (0-2, 0-1 WCC) was edged 25-23 in the final set after falling 25-22, 25-19 in the opening two to the Dutchmen (1-1, 1-1 WCC).

Senior outside hitter Abby VerSteeg led the way from the service line with three aces on 18-of-21 attempts, while adding a team-high 17 digs and five kills.

Freshman middle Ellie Danielson put down six kills, while junior libero Bailey Stewart recorded 12 digs defensively.

Senior outside hitter Carley Stewart added six digs and three kills in the loss, as senior setter Taylor Amundson dished out 15 assists.

MATCH SUMMARY

Melrose 3, Minnewaska 0

(25-22, 25-19, 25-23)

MINNEWASKA — Sierra Lindemann — 1 dig; VerSteeg — 3 aces, 5 kills, 17 digs; Makenzia Zemke — 5 digs; Madisen Hall — 1 kill, 1 block; Amundson — 1 ace, 15 assists, 1 block, 4 digs; Danielson — 6 kills, 1 dig; C. Stewart — 1 ace, 3 kills, 1 block, 6 digs; Emma Thorfinnson — 2 digs; B. Stewart — 12 digs